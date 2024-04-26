Home / Education / News / CBSE introduces NCERT online courses for classes 11, 12 on SWAYAM portal

CBSE introduces NCERT online courses for classes 11, 12 on SWAYAM portal

The CBSE has informed the principals that the NCERT's online classes for Class 11 and Class 12 are now available on the SWAYAM platform. Registration for the courses is now open

CBSE schools for classes 11, 12 on SWAYAM portal. Photo: ANI twitter
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 10:57 AM IST
On the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) platform, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has informed the principals of all of its affiliated schools about the availability of the NCERT's online classes for Class 11 and Class 12.
According to the CBSE, registration for the courses is currently open and will close on September 1, 2024. The NCERT is offering online courses for Class 11 and Class 12 across different subjects through the SWAYAM portal, accessible in numerous cycles.

CBSE NCERT online courses 2024: Subjects (classes 11th and 12th)

In the thirteenth cycle, NCERT is offering 28 online courses for Classes 11 and 12, providing 11 subjects, including Accountancy, Business Studies, Biology, Psychology, English, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, and Sociology. The dates for these classes are from April 22 to September 30, 2024.

CBSE NCERT SWAYAM portal: Steps to register for online courses

Visit the official website of SWAYAM at swayam.gov.in
If you are a new user, it is essential to register yourself
Verify your account
Access the course by pressing on the course link like NCERT
Register in the course for 'free'
You can learn the content and finish every activity
Take the final tests and earn certification

CBSE NCERT SWAYAM online classes: Additional

The online courses are intended to support and enhance students' virtual learning experiences. Also, teachers and guardians are urged to take part in these courses to acquire experiences in effective teaching strategies and topics.
The Education Ministry launched the SWAYAM platform, which provides Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) to enhance student learning opportunities.

CBSE NCERT SWAYAM portal: Helpline details 

Teachers and guardians also can take part in these courses to learn the ways of teaching the content and subjects. The detailed information and the course links are accessible at https://ciet.ncert.gov.in/drive/moocs-on-swayam.
The school principals have been encouraged to display information among all teachers, students and different stakeholders. Moocs.helpdesh@ciet.nic.in or the Interactive Response System (IVRS) 8800440559 can provide additional information.

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

