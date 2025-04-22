JEE Advanced 2025: Registration to begin from tomorrow, here's how to apply

The registration process for JEE Advanced 2025 will begin soon. By going to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in, qualified applicants can register for JEE Advanced 2025. The registration period will open on April 23 at 10 a.m. and end on May 2, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. May 5, 2025, is also the deadline for registered candidates to pay their fees.

The link to the JEE Advanced mock test has been opened by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, ahead of the May 18 exam. Candidates who meet the requirements to take the JEE Advanced 2025 exam can sign up for the mock test and take it. Before applying for the exam, candidates are encouraged to read the official notification.

JEE Advanced 2025: Important dates to remember

Online registration for JEE Advanced for JEE Main qualified candidates: From April 23 to May 2.

Deadline for fee payment of registered candidates: May 5

JEE Advanced 2025 admit card available for downloading: May 11 to May 18 (till 2:30 pm)

Choosing of scribe by Pwd candidates/candidates with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing: May 17

Also Read

JEE Advanced 2025 exam: May 18 (paper 1 from 9 am to 12 pm, paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

Copy of candidate responses: May 22

Provisional answer key: May 26

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys: May 26 to 27 (5 pm)

JEE Advanced 2025 final answer key and result: June 2.

JEE Advanced 2025: How to fill the application form?

• Go to the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

• Register yourself first by giving basic details like JEE Main 2025 roll number, password, and security pin.

• Enter your details.

• Select preferred exam cities, and upload required documents like a passport-size photo and signature

• Verify, pay the fee, and send the application form.

• Take a printout of the final application form for later reference.

JEE Advanced 2025: Requirements

1. Eligibility Requirement: Applicants must have passed the JEE (Main) 2025 exam and rank in the top 2,50,000 (across all categories) to be considered. While the qualification for SC/ST students is 65%, the candidate should have received 75% on their 12th-grade exam.

2. Age requirement: Applicants must have been born on October 1, 2000, or later. SC, ST, and Pwd applicants are granted a five-year age relaxation; that is, they must have been born on or after October 1, 1995.

3. Exam Mode: Only the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode will be used for the JEE (Advanced) 2025 test. Candidates are encouraged to take practice exams found in the "Resources" part of the website https://jeeadv.ac.in to become comfortable with the CBT style.

4. Application Fee

• Female Candidates (all categories): Rs 1600

• SC, ST, and PwD Candidates: Rs 1600

• All Other Candidates: Rs 3200.