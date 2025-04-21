UPSC CSE Result 2024: Civil services final results expected soon at website

The UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) result 2024 is anticipated to be released shortly on the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. The names, rankings, category, and final scores of the UPSC Toppers 2024 will be made public by the Commission.

To select applicants for the 2 All India Services and more than 25 Central Civil Services, the UPSC Civil Service Exam (CSE) is held. There were 1056 openings for the UPSC CSE (IAS) 2024 exam, which was announced on February 14, 2024. Approximately 3,000 applicants were chosen by the Commission to participate in the interview process.

The Union Public Service Commission held the UPSC CSE 2024 interviews till April 17, 2025, at the Commission’s headquarters – UPSC Bhawan, Dholpur House, New Delhi.

UPSC CSE Result 2024-25: How to check?

The UPSC result 2024 will be announced online only and the candidates will be needed to view their results by following the given steps.

• Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

• View for the new updates under 'What’s New Section'

• The UPSC CSE (IAS) Result 2024 PDF will showcase here

• Download the UPSC CSE Result 2024 PDF and view the desired roll number

• Save the UPSC CSE Result 2024 PDF for future reference

UPSC CSE Result 2024-25: Cut-off

UPSC CSE Result 2025: Details mentioned The UPSC CSE Result PDF is anticipated to be made available on the Union Public Service Commission's official website, upsc.gov.in, shortly. The UPSC Toppers 2025 All India Rank, Roll Number, Name, Category, and final scores will be mentioned by the Commission. Following the announcement of the results, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will make the UPSC CSE (IAS) Cutoff Marks 2024–25 public. The cutoff scores for the Prelims, Mains (Written), and Mains (Final) of the exam will be made public separately. The UPSC Toppers' Marks 2024 and the cutoff marks will be released by the Commission.

When will UPSC Final result 2025 be announced?

Since the Personality Test ended in March 2025, the results are anticipated to be announced at any time in April 2025, while the Commission has not yet verified the precise time and date. According to past patterns, the final results are often announced a few weeks following the conclusion of the interviews.

UPSC CSE Result 2024-25: What’s next?

Various services and cadres will be assigned to chosen individuals according to their availability, preference, and rank. A few days following the announcement of the final result, the official scores of every candidate, both recommended and non-recommended—will be made public.