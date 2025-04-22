Shakti Dubey tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024; 1,132 posts to be filled

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 on Tuesday. This year, Shakti Dubey secured the top position in the exams, with Harshita Goyal following in second place, according to the results published by the Commission.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024: Toppers list

Shakti Dubey Harshita Goyal Dongre Archit Parag Shah Margi Chirag Aakash Garg Komal Punia Aayushi Bansal Raj Krishna Jha Aditya Vikram Agarwal Mayank Tripathi Ettaboyina Sai Shivani Ashi Sharma Hemant Abhishek Vashishtha Banna Venkatesh Madhav Agarwal Sanskriti Trivedy Saumya Mishra Vibhor Bhardwaj Trilok Singh

1,132 vacancies to be filled

A total of 1,132 vacancies will be filled through the UPSC recruitment drive. The final selection includes 180 posts in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), 55 in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and 147 in the Indian Police Service (IPS). In addition, 605 positions will be filled in Central Services Group ‘A’ and 142 roles in Group ‘B’ Services.

The marks obtained by candidates will be published on the UPSC website within 15 days from the date of the result declaration.

The registration process for the exam began on February 14 and concluded on March 5, 2024.

How to check UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024 results

The UPSC Civil Services Personality Test (Interview) was conducted for 2,845 candidates from January 7 to April 17. The interviews were held in two sessions: the first at 9 am and the second at 1 pm. Candidates who qualified in the main examination were eligible to appear for the interview round.

The result document lists the names of candidates selected for appointment.

Candidates can follow these steps to check their results:

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in Click on the link titled ‘UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2024 PDF’ on the homepage A new PDF file will open displaying the results Download the PDF and keep a hard copy for future reference

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official UPSC website.

The UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) is one of the most competitive exams in India. It serves as the gateway to prestigious positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and various other central government services.