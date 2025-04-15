Haryana HBSE 12th results 2025 likely on this date; all you need to know

HBSE 12th results 2025 Date and Time: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to release the Class 12 results on April 30, 2025. The board has not shared any official information on the matter so far. Last year, the board released the results on the same date.

Once the results are out, candidates can check and download their results through the official website, bseh.org.in, using their login credentials.

The Haryana board examined the students from February 27 to April 2, 2025, in an offline mode (pen and paper mode).

How to check and download HBSE 12th result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download HBSE Class 12th results 2025:

For regular students:

Visit the official HBSE website – bseh.org.in.

On the home page check for the 'results' section in the top menu.

In the results section, check for the "Sr. Secondary (Academic) Exam Result March 2025."

In the 'Exam Type', option select 'Regular".

Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Click on "Search Result" to view your marks.

For private candidates:

Visit the official HBSE website – bseh.org.in.

On the home page, check for the 'results' section in the top menu.

In the results section, click on the "Sr Secondary (Academic) Exam Result March 2025" link.

In the 'Exam Type', option select 'Regular".

Choose "Exam Type – Private".

Enter your roll number or name, father’s and mother’s name, and date of birth.

Fill in the captcha code and click "Search Result" to check your scores.

What are the details mentioned on HBSE 12th result 2025?

Here are the details mentioned on HBSE 12th Result 2025:

Student’s Name

Roll Number

Father’s Name and Mother’s Name

Enrollment Number

Subject-wise Marks in Practical

Grade Points in Each Subject

Grades Obtained in Each Subject

Total Marks

Overall CGPA

Result Status (Pass/Fail)

HBSE 12th Result 2025: Scrutiny Process

If students are not happy with the results, they can apply for scrutiny (re-evaluation). The board will release re-evaluation forms after releasing the HBSE official website.

To recheck exam papers, students need to pay a fee for each subject. If there are any changes in the marks after re-evaluation, the mark sheet will be updated accordingly. The updated marks will be final and cannot be changed in the future.

Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2025 – Previous years' result date

2025 April 30, 2025 (Expected)

April 30, 2025 (Expected) 2024 April 30, 2024

April 30, 2024 2023 May 15, 2023

May 15, 2023 2022 June 15, 2022

Haryana Board 12th Result 2025 – Last Year's pass percentage

Last year, a total of 2,13,504 students appeared for the Haryana Board exam, out of which 1,82,136 students passed the examination. The overall pass percentage was 85.31 per cent.