Gseb HSEB 2025 Result: he results of the Class 12 board exams will shortly be released by the GSEB. Results will be available for download by parents and students on the GSEB's official website at gseb.org. A he results of the Class 12 board exams will shortly be released by the GSEB. Results will be available for download by parents and students on the GSEB's official website at gseb.org. A fake announcement on the GSEB Gujarat Board Class 12th result 2025 was previously doing the rounds on social media.

The board recommended students to only consult the official website for factual information, clarifying that no formal announcement regarding the results has yet been issued. The board stated in the official statement that, “No such press release has been issued by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar. It is hereby notified that this press release is fake”.

GUJCET Result 2025: How to download?

1. Go to the official GSEB website at gseb.org.

2. Route to the link for 'GUJCET Result 2025'.

3. This will redirect you to the login page.

4. Fill in your seat number or registration number in the login window.

Also Read

5. The GUJCET Result 2025 will be showcased.

READ | JEE Mains results 2025 Today: When, where to check NTA JEE Session 2 scorecard? 6. Download and save the GUJCET Result 2025 for future use.

GUJCET Result 2025: Official statement

READ | Haryana HBSE 12th results 2025 likely on this date; all you need to know It has been suggested that students maintain their login information close at hand so they can view their results. For accurate information about test dates, results, and other significant announcements, they are also advised to only use the board's official website and its approved social media accounts. Only through these official channels will any noteworthy upgrades be formally announced.

The official notice (in Gujarati) says, "The press release of Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar states that on 12/04/2025, the result of Higher Secondary Certificate Examination Class-12 (Science Stream) and Gujcat-2025 exam held in March-2025 will be declared on the board's website on 17/04/2025 at 09:00 am, a fake press release is circulating in social media. No such press release has been issued by Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, Gandhinagar. It is hereby notified that this press release is fake. The press release will be published on the board's website gseb.org when the result of the Higher Secondary Certificate Examination Class-12 (Science Stream) and Gujcat-2025 will be officially declared by the board. All concerned take note. The said press release circulating in social media is false and this is denied by the board."