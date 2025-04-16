ICAI CA Admit Card 2025: How to download May Inter, Final hall tickets

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the admit cards for the upcoming CA Intermediate (Inter) and CA Final exams to be held in May 2025. The hall pass should be available for download today on eservices.icai.org, the official ICAI website, according to reports.

ICAI has made it clear that admit cards must be downloaded online and will not be mailed. To take the test, candidates need to provide a printed copy and a legitimate form of identification.

It is recommended that candidates report any inconsistencies in their admit cards right once and frequently check the ICAI website for changes. Students can get in touch with ICAI's regional offices or help desk for more support.

ICAI CA May exams 2025: Important dates

• CA Inter & Final May 2025 Exams: May 2 to May 14, 2025

• CA Foundation May 2025 Exams: May 15 to May 21, 2025 (Admit cards expected by April 30).

ICAI CA May 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download

Step 1. Go to the official ICAI website at eservices.icai.org.

Step 2. Press on the "Admit Card" link for CA Inter or Final May 2025 exams.

Step 3. Fill in your login credentials (User ID and Password).

Step 4. Submit the details and verify the information showcased.

Step 5. Download the admit card and take a printout for exam day.

ICAI CA May 2025: Details mentioned

An important document for exam entry is the ICAI CA admit card, which includes vital information like:

• Candidate’s name

• Roll number

• Exam date, time, and shift

• Exam center address

• Exam day guidelines.