The MAHE MET Admit Card 2025 for Phase 1 of the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) is anticipated to be released shortly by the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). Candidates can download their hall passes from the official website at manipal.edu, as soon as they become available.

The MET Phase 1 exam will be administered in two shifts each day, with the first shift starting at 9:00 AM and the second at 1:00 PM, on April 18 and 19, 2025.

MAHE MET Admit Card 2025: How to download?

Step 1. Go to the official website at manipal.edu.

Step 2. Search for the "MAHE MET Admit Card 2025" link on the homepage.

Step 3. Fill in the required login credentials (such as application number and password).

Step 4. Submit the details to check the admit card.

Step 5. Verify all details (name, exam date, center, etc.) on the admit card.

Step 6. Download and print a copy for future use.

All about the MET 2025

For admission to B.Tech and M.Tech programs provided by MAHE-affiliated colleges, candidates must pass the Manipal Entrance Test (MET), a nationwide exam that includes the following:

• Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT Manipal)

• Manipal Institute of Technology, Bengaluru (MIT Bengaluru)

• Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT Sikkim)