JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: NTA to release provisional answer key tomorrow

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Date Time: According to NTA, the provisional answer key and response sheet for NTA JEE Main Session 1 will be released tomorrow, on February 4, 2026. Furthermore, NTA will allow applicants to raise their objections to the provisional keys within the challenge window.

The deadline for the JEE Mains answer key challenge is February 5. Candidates will have access to the challenge facility, answer key, and response sheet via their individual logins at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Additionally, NTA has stated that the results of the JEE 2026 session 1 exams will be made public by February 12. The subject-wise percentile score and the overall percentile will be included in the session 1 result, but the ranks and cutoff will not.

JEE Mains 2026 Answer Key & Response release date & time

· JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Exam- January 21 - 29, 2026

· Response sheet release date- February 4, 2026

· Provisional Answer Key- February 4, 2026

· Answer Key Objection Window- February 4 - 5, 2026

· JEE Main 2026 Result- February 12, 2026.

Steps to download the NTA JEE Main Response Sheet 2026 PDF

· Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

· Press on the link that says "JEE Main candidate response sheet 2026 - session 1"

· The login window will display and fill in the following details:

· JEE Main application number, password and CAPTCHA

· The dashboard will be showcased, where candidates can view the response sheet link.

· Click on the link, and in the next window, the response sheet will also open.

· Click on the "print" option to download the JEE Main candidate response sheet PDF.

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: How to use a response sheet to calculate score?

Candidates must compare the response sheet and the answer key in order to determine their estimated exam score. Candidates will not be able to determine their exam scores without any of these documents.

Candidates must follow these methods to determine their score using the JEE Main answer key and response sheet:

· Download JEE Main response sheet and answer key

· View NTA provisional JEE Mains answer key and match it with the answer marked by you

· For each correct answer, give four marks

· Deduct one mark for each wrong answer

· Add the total marks of correct questions and deduct the total of incorrect answers.

JEE Main 2026 Answer Key: How to Pay Challenge Fee?

From February 4–5, 2026, the JEE Main 2026 Answer Key Challenge window will be open. Each question in the JEE Mains answer key that is contested requires candidates to pay INR 200.

Candidates can use any of the following online methods to pay the JEE Main answer key challenge fee:

· Credit card

· Debit card

· Net banking

· UPI

What must students do after checking the JEE Main 2026 Answer Key?