UGC NET December 2025 Result to be out soon: Know steps to check scorecard

UGC NET December 2025 Result Date: According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) are expected to be released by February 4. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download their results from the official website once they are declared.

The NTA has already released the preliminary answer key and opened the objection window for candidates. As per the agency’s update on X, the provisional results are likely to be announced by February 4.

The UGC NET examinations were conducted between December 31, 2025, and January 7, 2026.

UGC NET December 2025 Result: How to check? — To download the UGC NET scorecard, go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in — Press on the 'UGC NET December 2025 Result' link — Fill in your application number and date of birth, input the security pin, and press 'Submit'. — The scorecard will be showcased, which you should download and print for future reference. What is next after the UGC NET December 2025 result After the results are announced, candidates can view their scorecards on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Alongside the results, the final answer key based on calculated scores should be made available.

Candidates have been excitedly discussing the preliminary answer key and cut-off since the UGC NET December 2025 exam. To ensure accuracy, the assessment placed a strong emphasis on technical accessibility and transparency. About the UGC NET December 2025 Result marking pattern This year's UGC NET cut-off is anticipated to be slightly different, with distinct lists for General, OBC, SC, and ST categories according to the number of subjects and difficulty of the question papers. The JRF cut-off is normally 5-10% higher than that for Assistant Professor Eligibility. After the announcement of the results, e-certificates will be accessible through DigiLocker or the official website.