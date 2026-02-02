Monday, February 02, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UGC NET December 2025 Result to be out soon: Know steps to check scorecard

UGC NET December 2025 Result to be out soon: Know steps to check scorecard

UGC NET Result 2025 Date: The NTA is ready to declare the UGC NET Dec 2025 results on Feb 4 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The exam was conducted from Dec 31, 2025, to Jan 7, 2026

UGC NET December 2025 Result

Will UGC NET December 2025 Result Out on Feb 4

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UGC NET December 2025 Result Date: According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the results of the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) are expected to be released by February 4. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download their results from the official website once they are declared.
 
The NTA has already released the preliminary answer key and opened the objection window for candidates. As per the agency’s update on X, the provisional results are likely to be announced by February 4.
 
The UGC NET examinations were conducted between December 31, 2025, and January 7, 2026.
 

UGC NET December 2025 Result: How to check?

— To download the UGC NET scorecard, go to the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
 
— Press on the ‘UGC NET December 2025 Result’ link

— Fill in your application number and date of birth, input the security pin, and press ‘Submit’.
 
— The scorecard will be showcased, which you should download and print for future reference.
 

What is next after the UGC NET December 2025 result

After the results are announced, candidates can view their scorecards on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Alongside the results, the final answer key based on calculated scores should be made available.
 
Candidates have been excitedly discussing the preliminary answer key and cut-off since the UGC NET December 2025 exam. To ensure accuracy, the assessment placed a strong emphasis on technical accessibility and transparency.
 

About the UGC NET December 2025 Result marking pattern

This year's UGC NET cut-off is anticipated to be slightly different, with distinct lists for General, OBC, SC, and ST categories according to the number of subjects and difficulty of the question papers.
 
The JRF cut-off is normally 5-10% higher than that for Assistant Professor Eligibility. After the announcement of the results, e-certificates will be accessible through DigiLocker or the official website.
 

UGC NET Results - A step toward Assistant professorship and JRF Careers

The UGC NET December exam decides eligibility for Assistant Professorship and Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in higher educational institutions nationwide, marking a crucial milestone for students seeking an academic career. The website may encounter considerable traffic immediately after the UGC NET result 2025 is posted.
   

Topics : UGC panel UGC NET exam results National Testing Agency

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

