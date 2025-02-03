SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Admit Card released for February 5 exam

The admit cards for the recruitment exam of Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, SSF, and Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) positions have been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) . Using their registration number and password, candidates can get their admit cards from the official website at ssc.gov.in.

The commission had previously announced that the admit card (admission certificate-cum-commission copy) would be made accessible on the official website four days prior to each exam and that the exam city details for the Constable (GD) exam would be provided ten days prior to each exam.

SSC GD Exam 2025: Insights

The commission aims to fill about 39,481 openings through this recruitment drive in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR), and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Exam pattern

On February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025, the SSC Constable GD Exam will take place in computer-based test (CBT) format. For every wrong response, 0.25 points will be subtracted.

There will be 20 objective-style questions in each of the exam's four sections, each worth two marks. General Intelligence and Reasoning is the main topic of Part A, General Knowledge and Awareness is covered in Part B, Elementary Mathematics is tested in Part C, and English/Hindi questions are included in Part D. The Examination will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 other regional languages.

SSC GD Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Step 1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, press on the "Admit Card" tab

Step 3. You will be routed to a new page

Step 4. Fill in your login credentials, such as your registration number and password

Step 5. Press the login button to view your SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2025

Step 6. Save the admit card and take a hard copy for later.

SSC GD Constable 2025: Salary

The new pay scale established by the 8th Pay Commission will be used to determine the salary of the selected positions. In pay level 3, the SSC GD pay scale goes from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. Selected candidates will be eligible for a range of bonuses, allowances, and promotion opportunities in addition to their base pay. SSC GD employees receive an in-hand wage of about Rs 37,325 per month.