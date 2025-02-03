CBSE board exams 2025: Admit card for class 10, 12 out at official website

The admit cards, or hall passes, for the final exams of Classes 10 and 12 have been made available on the Pariksha Sangam Portal by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Schools can download their students' admit cards by visiting the board's website at cbse.gov.in.

As admit cards are available through the school login only, students cannot download their admit cards straight from the board's website. To get the documents, they must go to school.

CBSE Board exams 2025: Overview

The CBSE board exams will start on February 15. Class 10 examinations will end on March 14 and the 12th exams will end on April 4, 2025. Only after the admit card or hall ticket is shown at the gate is entry permitted into the exam room. On the admit card, students can view their roll numbers, the name of the exam centre, the exam day instructions, and the reporting time.

This year, approximately 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools across India and abroad are eligible to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams.

CBSE Admit Card 2025: How to download?

• Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in

• On the homepage, press on the school portal

• In the next step, press on the CBSE 10th, and 12th admit card link

• Fill in the login details

• Admit cards will showcased on the screen

• Take its printout and carry the same to the exam hall for entry

CBSE board exam 2025: Guidelines

The dress code, items permitted and prohibited within the exam hall, unfair means practices (UFMs), and penalties were all covered in a recent notice regarding exam ethics issued by the board.

For regular students: The school identity card and the admit card

For private students: An admit card and a photo ID from the government.

Stationery items: Transparent pouch, blue/royal blue ink/ballpoint/gel pen, scale, writing pad, eraser and geometry/pencil box, Analogue watch, transparent water bottle, Metro card, bus pass, money.

CBSE board exam 2025: Items prohibited inside the exam hall

• Stationery items: Textual material (printed or written), pen drive, bits of paper, calculator, log table (will be provided by centres), electronic pen, scanner, etc. Students with Dyscalculia are allowed to use calculators given by the exam centre.

• Communication device: Mobile phone, pager, health band, Bluetooth, earphones, microphone, smartwatch, camera, etc.

• Other items: Wallet, handbags, goggles, pouches, etc.

• Any eatable products are both opened or packed except for diabetic students.

• Any other products which could be utilised for unfair means.

• According to the CBSE board exam dress code, private students can wear light clothes and regular students should wear school uniforms.