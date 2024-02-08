ICAI CA Foundation exam 2023: Over 40k students qualify foundation exam

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
When did the CA Foundation Exam take place? The CA Foundation exam was held on December 31, 2023, January 2, 4, and 6, 2024. The exams were conducted in 562 examinations, and a total of 1,52,595 candidates were admitted.
How to check the CA Foundation 2023-24 result? Candidates need to have registration numbers or pin numbers and roll numbers ready which is required to check the CA Foundation examination. You can also get your CA Foundation exam result through an email address.
Here are the simple steps to check your CA Foundation 2023-24 result:
- First visit the official website, icai.org or icai.nic.in
- On the home page, check for the 'CA Foundation Result 2023' and click on it.
- On the new page, enter your roll number and pin number or application number.
- Your result will appear on your screen, you can check and download your result.