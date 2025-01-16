Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JK Police Constable Result 2024 declared at official website, check details

JKSSB has announced the written test results of the constable recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates can view their results visiting the official website of JKSSB at jkssb.nic.in

Indian police
Indian police. Image: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 10:35 AM IST
The JK Police Constable Result 2025 has been declared by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB). On the official website at jkssb.nic.in, candidates who took the written exam can now view their results. 
 
The written test for the position of JK Police Constable was held on December 1, 8, and 22, 2024. To ensure smooth participation by every applicant, it was held at certain exam centres throughout Jammu and Kashmir. The JKSSB Constable exam is aimed to fill about 4002 positions within the organization through the recruitment drive.

JK Police Constable Result 2024: Steps to Check

Step 1. Go to the official JKSSB website at jkssb.nic.in.
Step 2. Route to the "Quick Links" section on the homepage and pick the "Results" tab.
Step 3. Locate and press on the link titled "JK Police Constable Result 2024."
Step 4. Fill in your roll number and date of birth when prompted.

Step 5. View and download your result. It is suggested to print a copy for future use.

JK Police Constable Result 2024: Selection process

The exam was held offline in an OMR-based format. It consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions, the examination evaluated candidates on general knowledge, aptitude, and job-specific skills necessary for the Constable role. Every correct answer will have 1 mark, while incorrect answers incurred a penalty of 0.25 marks due to negative marking. Candidates had an overall of 2 hours to end the exam, which was held in English.
 
First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

