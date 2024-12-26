Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

UP DElEd state merit rank 2024 released at official website, details inside

The official website has released the UP DElEd State Merit Rank 2024 for 3,25,769 applicants. Training institute selection can be availed by paying Rs 5000 between December 26 and January 12

UP DElEd state merit rank 2024
UP DElEd state merit rank 2024. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 4:25 PM IST
Today, December 26, the merit list for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) program will be made public by the Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA) Office in Prayagraj. According to official sources, the link to download the UP DElEd Meri List 2024 will be made available on the official website at updeled.gov.in. 
 
UP DElEd exam results 2024 are available to candidates who took the test. To view the UP DElEd result 2024, one must provide their legitimate login information, such as their date of birth and registration number.

UP DElEd State Merit Rank 2024: Insights 

The UP DElEd first semester exams were administered by the Board during August 8 and August 10, 2024. Exams for the third semester of UP DElEd were administered on August 10–14, 2024. Additionally, the exam board has declared that candidates ranked 1 to 2,40,000 can select their training facility by paying an online fee of Rs 5000. 
 
The facility will be accessible from December 26, 2024, to January 12, 2025. Access to the registration process will be granted starting December 30. It should be noted, nevertheless, that failure to lock the institution choice will render the admission invalid.

UP DElEd merit list 2024: How to download?

Step 1: Open the official portal of UP DElEd at updeled.gov.in
 
Step 2: Find the UP DElEd merit list 2024 pdf link showcasing on the homepage

Step 3: Press on the link that will showcase the UP DElEd merit list 2024 pdf page
 
Step 4: Fill in the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth
 
Step 5: Send the necessary fields to download UP DElEd merit list pdf
 
Step 6: Download and keep the hard copy of UP DElEd merit list 2024 for future use. 

UP DElEd merit list: Fees 

It is important to remember that the process will be considered a failure and the Rs 5,000 allotment fee will not be reimbursed if candidates do not confirm their admission or lock their choice of university. Candidates who did not receive a seat in the first round can also change their selections in later counseling sessions, but they would have to pay the Rs 5,000 cost once more.

UP DElEd 2024: Counselling 

All qualified applicants may sign up for the 2024 UP DElEd counselling. To create an account, one must generate an OTP. For the timetable and other information, candidates are advised to visit the official UP DElEd counselling website.
 
First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

