JoSAA counselling 2025: Registration begins tomorrow at official website

Candidate registration for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2025 will begin at the official website at josaa.nic.in, tomorrow on June 3 from 5:00 pm. The JEE 2025 Advanced results were released today, on June 2.

ALSO READ: JEE Advanced 2025 results out today at jeeadv.ac.in: Check toppers list The JoSAA 2025 seat allocation process will take place in 6 phases this year. The online JoSAA 2025 counselling process consists of registration, choice filling, and locking. Candidates can register for JoSAA counselling in 2025 if they have qualified for both JEE Mains and JEE Advanced.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Important dates and timings

• JEE 2025 advanced results OUT- June 2, 2025

• Registration and choice filling process: June 3 to 12, 2025

• Display of Mock Seat Allocation 1 (based on choices filled till June 8): June 9, 2025

• Display of Mock Seat Allocation 2 (based on choices filled till June 10): June 11, 2025

• Reconciliation, verification, and validation of the seat allocated: June 13, 2025.

Round 1

• Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 14, 2025

• Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): June 14 to 18, 2025

• Deadline for fee payment (Round 1): June 18, 2025

Round 2

• Seat Allocation (Round 2): June 21, 2025

• Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): June 21 to 25, 2025

• Deadline for fee payment (Round 2): June 25, 2025.

Round 3

• Seat Allocation (Round 3): June 28, 2025

• Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): June 28 to July 2, 2025

• Deadline for fee payment (Round 3): July 2, 2025.

Round 4

• Seat Allocation (Round 4): July 4, 2025

• Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): July 4 to 8, 2025

• Deadline for fee payment (Round 4): July 8, 2025.

Round 5

• Seat Allocation (Round 5): July 10, 2025

• Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): July 10 to 14, 2025

• Deadline for fee payment (Round 5): July 14, 2025.

Round 6 (Final round for IITs)

• Seat Allocation (Round 6): July 16, 2025

• Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): July 16 to 21, 2025

• Deadline for fee payment (Round 6): July 21, 2025.

For NIT+ system only

• Initiation of withdrawal of seat (Round 6) and response to withdrawal queries: July 16 to 22, 2025

• Online payment of Partial Admission Fee (PAF): July 23 to 27, 2025

• Resolution of PAF payment issues for candidates who made the payment before the last date: July 28, 2025.

How to register for JoSAA Counselling 2025?

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA's official website at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, press the JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration link.

Step 3: Candidates must submit their registration information on a new page that displays.

Step 4: Log in to the account after finishing the registration process.

Step 5: Finish the application and make the payment of the essential amount.

Step 6: After you press "submit," your registration is ended.

Step 7: Download the page after finishing the registration procedure.

Step 8: Save a physical copy for later use.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Counselling fee

For JoSAA registration, there are no counselling fees. However, as part of the seat allotment fees, you must pay a processing charge of INR 5000 if you are given a seat for the first time in any round. The total cost of accepting a seat includes this processing fee.

JoSAA 2025: Overview

Candidates will be offered admission to BTech/B.Arch programs at 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 40 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) through JoSAA Counselling Registration 2025.

The JEE Advanced 2025 results have been made public by IIT Kanpur on their official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Students studying architectural studies must also pass the AAT in order to be eligible for those specific seats.