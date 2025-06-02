Home / Education / News / JoSAA counselling 2025: Registration begins tomorrow at official website

JoSAA counselling 2025: Registration begins tomorrow at official website

JoSAA counselling 2025 will start from tomorrow, June 3, at 5 pm for JEE Advanced qualified candidates. Check complete details of the steps to register, fees & more on the official website

JoSAA 2025
JoSAA 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 12:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Candidate registration for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2025 will begin at the official website at josaa.nic.in, tomorrow on June 3 from 5:00 pm. The JEE 2025 Advanced results were released today, on June 2.
 
The JoSAA 2025 seat allocation process will take place in 6 phases this year. The online JoSAA 2025 counselling process consists of registration, choice filling, and locking. Candidates can register for JoSAA counselling in 2025 if they have qualified for both JEE Mains and JEE Advanced. 

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Important dates and timings 

JEE 2025 advanced results OUT- June 2, 2025
Registration and choice filling process: June 3 to 12, 2025
Display of Mock Seat Allocation 1 (based on choices filled till June 8): June 9, 2025
Display of Mock Seat Allocation 2 (based on choices filled till June 10): June 11, 2025
Reconciliation, verification, and validation of the seat allocated: June 13, 2025. 
Round 1
 
Seat Allocation (Round 1): June 14, 2025
Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): June 14 to 18, 2025
Deadline for fee payment (Round 1): June 18, 2025
 
Round 2
 
Seat Allocation (Round 2): June 21, 2025
Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): June 21 to 25, 2025
Deadline for fee payment (Round 2): June 25, 2025.
 
Round 3
 
Seat Allocation (Round 3): June 28, 2025
Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): June 28 to July 2, 2025
Deadline for fee payment (Round 3): July 2, 2025.
 
Round 4
 
Seat Allocation (Round 4): July 4, 2025
Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): July 4 to 8, 2025
Deadline for fee payment (Round 4): July 8, 2025.
 
Round 5
 
Seat Allocation (Round 5): July 10, 2025
Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): July 10 to 14, 2025
Deadline for fee payment (Round 5): July 14, 2025.
 
Round 6 (Final round for IITs)
 
Seat Allocation (Round 6): July 16, 2025
Online reporting, fee payment, document upload, and response to queries (if needed): July 16 to 21, 2025
Deadline for fee payment (Round 6): July 21, 2025.
 
For NIT+ system only
 
Initiation of withdrawal of seat (Round 6) and response to withdrawal queries: July 16 to 22, 2025
Online payment of Partial Admission Fee (PAF): July 23 to 27, 2025
Resolution of PAF payment issues for candidates who made the payment before the last date: July 28, 2025.

How to register for JoSAA Counselling 2025?

Step 1: Visit the JoSAA's official website at josaa.nic.in.
Step 2: On the home page, press the JoSAA Counselling 2025 registration link.
Step 3: Candidates must submit their registration information on a new page that displays.
Step 4: Log in to the account after finishing the registration process.
Step 5: Finish the application and make the payment of the essential amount.
Step 6: After you press "submit," your registration is ended.
Step 7: Download the page after finishing the registration procedure.
Step 8: Save a physical copy for later use.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Counselling fee 

For JoSAA registration, there are no counselling fees. However, as part of the seat allotment fees, you must pay a processing charge of INR 5000 if you are given a seat for the first time in any round. The total cost of accepting a seat includes this processing fee.

JoSAA 2025: Overview 

Candidates will be offered admission to BTech/B.Arch programs at 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs, and 40 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) through JoSAA Counselling Registration 2025.
 
The JEE Advanced 2025 results have been made public by IIT Kanpur on their official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Students studying architectural studies must also pass the AAT in order to be eligible for those specific seats.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip for CBT 1 out at rrbcdg.gov.in. Details here

RBSE 5th results 2025 out today: Check Result and download at rajpsp.nic.in

Admissions begin for PSEB open school board exams for Class 10, 12

AP DSC hall ticket 2025 to be out today at apdsc.apcfss.in. Check details

Calcutta University summer classes advisory sparks confusion among colleges

Topics :JEE AdvancedJoSAA 2017: First round of seat allocation beginsJEE Main examexam results

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story