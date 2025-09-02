KMAT Admit Card 2025: Hall tickets to be out at 4 pm today on website

KMAT Admit Card 2025, Hall Ticket: The Karnataka Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2025 admit card will be made public by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges’ Association (KPPGCA) today, September 2, at 4:00 PM. By entering their application number and birthdate, candidates can access their admit card on the official website, kmatindia.com, and download it.

On September 3 and 4, the authorities will also administer the KMAT 2025 practice exam to aid students in their preparation. September 7 is the date of the admission exam. For admission to MBA, PGDM, and MCA programs at 189 AICTE-approved management schools in Karnataka, the KMAT is administered.

KMAT Karnataka 2025: Important dates

• Deadline to fill the KMAT application form 2025- 20-Aug-2025

• KMAT admit card 2025 release date- 02-Sep-2025 (4 PM)

• KMAT mock test- 03-Sep-2025 to 04-Sep-2025

• KMAT exam 2025- 07-Sep-2025.

How to download the KMAT Admit Card 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official website at kmatindia.com.

Step 2: Press on the ‘KMAT 2025 Admit Card’ link.

Step 3: Fill in your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: The admit card will be showcased on the screen.

Step 5: Press the details carefully and download them.

Step 6: Take a printout for the exam day.

KMAT Admit Card 2025: Documents Required

• Aadhar card

• Voter ID

• Driver's license

• Passport

• College/University ID

• Or any other identity proof issued by the Government of India.

Details Mentioned on KMAT Admit Card 2025

• Candidate’s name

• Application number

• Test centre

• Candidate's photograph

• Exam date

• Exam timing

• Instructions related to the exam day and test centre.

KMAT 2025: Exam Pattern

The KMAT exam will be held as a home-based, remote-proctored test in pen-and-paper mode. The time of the exam will be two hours, and it will be held in more than 10 cities across India. The question paper will have a total of 120 multiple-choice questions divided into three segments.

• For MBA: 40 questions each on Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, and Basic Aptitude.

• For MCA: 40 questions each on Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

What is KMAT?

The term "KMAT" refers to various management aptitude exams that are administered at the state level in India in order to grant admission to postgraduate management programs.

The most well-known KMAT exams are conducted in institutions in Kerala and Karnataka, each of which has its own curriculum, exam patterns, and conducting organisations.