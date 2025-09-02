Home / Education / News / KMAT Admit Card 2025: Hall tickets to be out at 4 pm today on website

KMAT Admit Card 2025: Hall tickets to be out at 4 pm today on website

The KPPGCA will release the KMAT 2025 Admit Card today, September 2, at 4:00 PM on the official website, kmatindia.com. The mock tests will be held on Sept 3-4, 2025 and KMAT exams on Sept 7, 2025

KMAT Admit Card 2025
KMAT Admit Card 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
KMAT Admit Card 2025, Hall Ticket: The Karnataka Management Admission Test (KMAT) 2025 admit card will be made public by the Karnataka Private Post Graduate Colleges’ Association (KPPGCA) today, September 2, at 4:00 PM. By entering their application number and birthdate, candidates can access their admit card on the official website, kmatindia.com, and download it.
 
On September 3 and 4, the authorities will also administer the KMAT 2025 practice exam to aid students in their preparation. September 7 is the date of the admission exam. For admission to MBA, PGDM, and MCA programs at 189 AICTE-approved management schools in Karnataka, the KMAT is administered.

KMAT Karnataka 2025: Important dates 

Deadline to fill the KMAT application form 2025- 20-Aug-2025
KMAT admit card 2025 release date- 02-Sep-2025 (4 PM)
KMAT mock test- 03-Sep-2025 to 04-Sep-2025
KMAT exam 2025- 07-Sep-2025.

How to download the KMAT Admit Card 2025?

Step 1: Go to the official website at kmatindia.com.
Step 2: Press on the ‘KMAT 2025 Admit Card’ link.
Step 3: Fill in your application number and date of birth.
Step 4: The admit card will be showcased on the screen.
Step 5: Press the details carefully and download them.
Step 6: Take a printout for the exam day.

KMAT Admit Card 2025: Documents Required 

Aadhar card
Voter ID
Driver's license
Passport
College/University ID
Or any other identity proof issued by the Government of India.

Details Mentioned on KMAT Admit Card 2025

Candidate’s name
Application number
Test centre
Candidate's photograph
Exam date
Exam timing
Instructions related to the exam day and test centre.

KMAT 2025: Exam Pattern

The KMAT exam will be held as a home-based, remote-proctored test in pen-and-paper mode. The time of the exam will be two hours, and it will be held in more than 10 cities across India. The question paper will have a total of 120 multiple-choice questions divided into three segments.
 
For MBA: 40 questions each on Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, and Basic Aptitude.
For MCA: 40 questions each on Language Comprehension, Mathematical Skills, and Logical Reasoning.

What is KMAT?

The term "KMAT" refers to various management aptitude exams that are administered at the state level in India in order to grant admission to postgraduate management programs. 
 
The most well-known KMAT exams are conducted in institutions in Kerala and Karnataka, each of which has its own curriculum, exam patterns, and conducting organisations.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

School holidays in Sept 2025: Full list of holidays from Onam To Durga Puja

CBSE board exams 2026: Know all about guidelines for new academic session

In 2024-25, India's school teachers surpassed 10 mn for first time

Teacher strength in India crosses 10 mn in 2024-25, dropout rate declines

Number of school teachers crossed 10 mn for first time in 2024-25: Govt

Topics :Admit CardKarnatakaKerala

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story