Home / Education / News / CBSE board exams 2026: Know all about guidelines for new academic session

CBSE board exams 2026: Know all about guidelines for new academic session

The CBSE has issued strict deadlines for Classes 10 and 12 direct admissions and subject changes. Schools must send compiled details to Regional Offices by Sept 2, with 'granted' approvals by Sept 15

CBSE Board Exams 2026
CBSE Board 2026 , Admissions window to conclude by August 31 August
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The date for direct admissions and requests for subject changes in Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2025–2026 is August 31, 2025, according to guidelines issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for schools. 
 
The board stated in its most recent circular that any lapse should be addressed by associated institutions, stressing that no cases should be considered after the deadline. In preparation for the 2026 board exams, the step is a part of CBSE's efforts to create a fair and time-bound exam process. 
 
The notice says, “Principals/Heads of Institutions are solely responsible for completing all admissions and subject-related changes as per CBSE norms and within the stipulated timeframe.”

CBSE Admissions window to conclude by August-end

Schools must provide compiled records to their respective Regional Offices by September 2, 2025, and they may only admit students directly until August 31, 2025. Approvals will thereafter be given by CBSE Regional Offices by September 15, 2025. 
 
Children of government officials who are reassigned after the deadline are exempt, nevertheless. In these cases, documents must be submitted via Harkara to the Regional Office within two working days of admission.

CBSE regional offices to become 'operational' from September 2

CBSE has established additional regional offices that will open on September 2. Cases involving direct admission or topic changes will be sent to the appropriate parent regional offices in Bhubaneswar, Patna, Panchkula, and Prayagraj. 
 
Under the Guwahati Regional Office, three additional sub-regional offices have also been established. These can be found at Gangtok, Itanagar, and Agartala. The Guwahati Regional Office will handle direct admission and topic change cases from these sub-offices for the 2025–2026 academic year.

CBSE Board Exams 2026 guidelines: Accountability on principals

The board said that principals and institutional heads will be held accountable for any infractions, placing the burden squarely on school administrators. The circular emphasizes how crucial timely adherence to deadlines is to maintaining the integrity of the examinations.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

In 2024-25, India's school teachers surpassed 10 mn for first time

Teacher strength in India crosses 10 mn in 2024-25, dropout rate declines

Number of school teachers crossed 10 mn for first time in 2024-25: Govt

RRB NTPC result date 2025: CBT 1 results will not be released this week

SSC CHT final result 2024: Paper 2 marks announced at official website

Topics :CBSE examCBSE schoolsCBSE school

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story