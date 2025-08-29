The date for direct admissions and requests for subject changes in Classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2025–2026 is August 31, 2025, according to guidelines issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for schools.

The board stated in its most recent circular that any lapse should be addressed by associated institutions, stressing that no cases should be considered after the deadline. In preparation for the 2026 board exams, the step is a part of CBSE's efforts to create a fair and time-bound exam process.

The notice says, “Principals/Heads of Institutions are solely responsible for completing all admissions and subject-related changes as per CBSE norms and within the stipulated timeframe.”

CBSE Admissions window to conclude by August-end

Schools must provide compiled records to their respective Regional Offices by September 2, 2025, and they may only admit students directly until August 31, 2025. Approvals will thereafter be given by CBSE Regional Offices by September 15, 2025.

Children of government officials who are reassigned after the deadline are exempt, nevertheless. In these cases, documents must be submitted via Harkara to the Regional Office within two working days of admission.

CBSE regional offices to become 'operational' from September 2

CBSE has established additional regional offices that will open on September 2. Cases involving direct admission or topic changes will be sent to the appropriate parent regional offices in Bhubaneswar, Patna, Panchkula, and Prayagraj.

Under the Guwahati Regional Office, three additional sub-regional offices have also been established. These can be found at Gangtok, Itanagar, and Agartala. The Guwahati Regional Office will handle direct admission and topic change cases from these sub-offices for the 2025–2026 academic year.

CBSE Board Exams 2026 guidelines: Accountability on principals

The board said that principals and institutional heads will be held accountable for any infractions, placing the burden squarely on school administrators. The circular emphasizes how crucial timely adherence to deadlines is to maintaining the integrity of the examinations.