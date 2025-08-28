India crosses 10 mn teachers; enrolments dip on fall in primary share

The Union Education Ministry on Friday said the total number of teachers in the country has crossed 10 million for the first time in any academic year, according to its Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report for 2024–25. The figure includes teachers in both government and private schools.

The 2024–25 academic year also saw an increase in the representation of female teachers, with women now comprising 54.2 per cent of the total teaching workforce, compared to 46.9 per cent in 2014–15.

According to the ministry, a total of 5.14 million teachers have been recruited since 2014, of whom 61 per cent are female.