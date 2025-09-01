Home / Education / News / School holidays in Sept 2025: Full list of holidays from Onam To Durga Puja

School holidays in Sept 2025: Full list of holidays from Onam To Durga Puja

September 2025 will bring multiple school holidays across India with many festivals falling in this month. The exact holidays vary statewide depending on regional traditions and academic schedules

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 12:46 PM IST
September arrives as a turning point in the year—classrooms buzz with mid-term energy while the country shifts gears into a season of celebration. A number of festivities will take place throughout the month, starting with Ganesh Chaturthi in the West, Onam in the South, Durga Puja in the East, and Diwali in the North.
 
The exact holidays differ from state to state based on local customs and academic calendars, even though schools and universities are often closed on major events. The following is a list of likely September 2025 holidays on which schools may be closed.

School holidays in September 2025: Check complete list here

    • Anant Chaturdashi (September 7, 2025)
 
Grand immersions of Ganesh idols are held in Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka on the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi. As a day of ceremonies and fasting, it is also important in Jainism. So schools and colleges will remain shut in these states.  
 
    • Milad-un-Nabi (September 8, 2025)
 
This day is marked with prayers, processions, and community meetings throughout Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, and Jammu & Kashmir in remembrance of the Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary. So accordingly, schools and colleges may remain closed in these states. 
 
    • Onam (September 16, 2025)
 
Kerala's largest harvest celebration is marked by feasts, boat racing, and flower carpets. As families celebrate the homecoming of the legendary King Mahabali, schools throughout the state are closed for a few days.
 
    • Vishwakarma Puja (September 17, 2025)
 
This festival, which commemorates Lord Vishwakarma, the heavenly architect, is widely observed in eastern states including West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, and Bihar. Rituals are performed in factories, workshops, and schools. 
 
    • Samvatsari (September 21, 2025)
 
The most significant Jain festival of forgiveness is mostly observed in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. Families and the community are asked for forgiveness by devotees, and many Jain schools are still closed.
 
    • Mahalaya Amavasya (September 27, 2025)
 
Regarded as the start of the Durga Puja festivities in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal. As pandal preparations get underway, families pray to their ancestors and cultural events take place. So as per the authorities, schools and colleges will stay closed in these states. 
 
    • Bathukamma Starting Day (September 27, 2025)
 
Bathukamma is a flower festival that honors Goddess Gauri and is mostly observed in Telangana. With area school closures, women arrange flower stacks, sing traditional music, and congregate near bodies of water.
 
    • Navratri Begins (September 29-30, 2025)
 
The celebration honoring Goddess Durga begins and lasts for nine days. Gujarat, Maharashtra, and the northern states all celebrate this. Depending on state announcements, schools could not be open on some Navratri days. 

September 2025 School holidays: Additional information

There are differences in the country's holiday schedule. Schools may choose their own holiday schedules, and states and communities may have their own customs. School holidays may also be impacted by regional factors like the weather or official announcements. For more accurate information, parents are encouraged to contact schools directly or use official notices issued by state education departments. 
 

 

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

