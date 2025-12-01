Monday, December 01, 2025 | 10:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 released at official website

IBPS has released the RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates can download it from the official website at ibps.in. The exam will be conducted on December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 Out: The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The official IBPS website, ibps.in, allows students taking the Office Assistant Preliminary Exam to access their admit card.
 
The website will continue to offer the admit card until December 14, 2025. The dates of the Office Assistant Preliminary Exam are December 6, 7, 13, and 14, 2025. There will be 80 questions for 80 points in a 45-minute exam. The paper will be divided into two sections like Numerical Ability and Reasoning.  
 

How to download the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025?

    • Visit the IBPS website at ibps.in
    • Press on the link for the RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card.

    • A new page will be showcased. Fill in your login details.
    • Press “Submit” to view your admit card.
    • View all the details and download the file.
    • Print a copy for later reference. 

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exams 2025: What’s next?

The call letter and an authenticated/stamped copy of the ID proof must be kept safely by the applicant. According to the details in the "information handout" and call letter, applicants who are summoned for the Main Exam must bring this call letter, the Main Exam call letter, and any additional necessary papers. Candidates can visit the IBPS official website for further information.
 

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

