The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is set to release the lottery results for Class 1 admissions for the academic year 2025-26 today, March 25 (Tuesday). Parents and guardians waiting for the lottery results can check the allotment status on the official KVS website – kvsangathan.nic.in.

How to check the KVS Class 1 lottery result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Class 1 Lottery results 2025:

Visit the official KVS website, kvsangathan.nic.in.

On the home page check for the "Admission" section.

Click on the "Class 1 Lottery Result 2025" link.

Enter the login credentials, i.e., application number/registration ID.

The admission status will appear on your screen.

What is the next step for shortlisted candidates?

Here are the steps for parents whose children were shortlisted in the first list:

Document Verification & Admission Formalities: Parents need to visit the allotted Kendriya Vidyalaya with the necessary documents, i.e., birth certificate, Aadhaar card, caste certificate (if applicable), and proof of residence. They need to submit the documents for verification within the deadline.

Parents need to visit the allotted Kendriya Vidyalaya with the necessary documents, i.e., birth certificate, Aadhaar card, caste certificate (if applicable), and proof of residence. They need to submit the documents for verification within the deadline. Fee Payment: To confirm the seat, parents need to make the fee payment as per KVS guidelines.

Waiting List Candidates

ALSO READ | Bihar Board 12th Toppers 2025: Check full list and prize money this year If any student is on the waiting list, parents need to stay vigilant and keep checking the KVS website for updates. Seats will be allotted after the first list of admissions is completed.

Second List (If Applicable)

If applicable, the second list will be released on April 2, 2025, for remaining seats.

All the parents are advised to avoid delay in completing the admission process to avoid losing seats. For more details, parents need to contact the respective Kendriya Vidyalaya or visit the official KVS website.

KVS Admissions 2025: Reservation Policy

As per KVS reserved seat guidelines:

Right to Education (RTE) Act: 25% of seats

Scheduled Castes (SC): 15% of seats

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 7.5% of seats

Other Backward Classes (OBC-Non-Creamy Layer): 27% of seats

KVS Class 1 Admissions 2025: Important Dates

Application Window: March 7 – March 21, 2025 (Closed at 10 PM)

First List & Waiting List Release: March 25, 2025

Second List Release: April 2, 2025

KVS Admission Fee Structure