Home / Education / News / Maha working with 5 more foreign universities to set up campuses in MMR: CM

Maha working with 5 more foreign universities to set up campuses in MMR: CM

The Maharashtra government grants letters of intent to five foreign varsities to set up campuses in Navi Mumbai, a part of MMR

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis
EduCity is being developed, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. | Photo: PTI
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the state government is working with five more foreign universities to set up their campuses in the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR), after it granted letters of intent (LoI) to five foreign varsities to set up campuses in Navi Mumbai, a part of MMR.
 
“We are working with them. But we cannot disclose their names,” Fadnavis said on Saturday after the government granted LOIs to Aberdeen University, the University of York, the University of Western Australia, the Illinois Institute of Technology, and Istituto Europeo di Design (IED), aiming to create an international education city at Navi Mumbai.
 
He said EduCity is being developed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco) of Maharashtra, and the campuses are planned within a 5-kilometre radius of the Navi Mumbai International Airport. 
 
Fadnavis clarified that the government will only facilitate the universities’ plans to set up campuses in MMR and that the state will not bear any financial responsibility.
 
Professor Guy Littlefair, deputy vice-chancellor (education and student experience), University of Western Australia, said, “We've worked with the University Grants Commission, and we've looked at the expertise we have at our university, and we've looked at the demand locally here within the region. And we have decided to progress in the first instance with business courses and also STEM courses, in particular computer science.”
 
Littlefair confirmed that the UGC has given universities an 18-month window to start their operations after receiving the LoIs.
 
Speaking about the student enrollment plans, Littlefair said, “We're going to start off in the hundreds and head towards the thousands in the next five to ten years.”
 
Besides, Fadnavis stated that, apart from an educity, the government is also creating a medicity, a sports city and an innovation city. “This innovation city will be one of its kind, will host all the innovation ecosystems in the arena, and it will be such an ecosystem that will foster all the next-generation technologies and innovations.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NEET UG 2025 results announced at neet.nta.nic.in; Toppers List here

NEET UG 2025 results are likely to be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in

TS Inter supplementary results 2025 to be released soon at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

AP SSC Supplementary results 2025 out at bse.ap.gov.in, here's how to check

NEET 2025 results: Students can access scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in soon

Topics :Devendra FadnavisMaharashtraUniversity

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 6:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story