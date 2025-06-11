NEET 2025 results: Students can access scorecard at neet.nta.nic.in soon

How to check and download NEET UG 2025 results?
- Visit the official NEET NTA website: neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’ link on the homepage
- Enter your application number, password, and captcha code
- The NEET UG 2025 scorecard will appear on the screen
- Download the PDF and take a printout for future use.
NEET UG 2025 results: Counselling and seat allotment quotas
- All India Quota (AIQ) Seats
- State Government Quota Seats
- Seats in Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities
- State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical/Dental Colleges
- Central Pool Quota
- Seats in AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, DU, and other participating institutions
NEET UG 2025 results: Courses offered after qualifying
- MBBS – Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery
- BDS – Bachelor of Dental Surgery
- BAMS – Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery
- BHMS – Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery
- BSMS – Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery
- BUMS – Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery
- BNYS – Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences
- BVSc & AH – Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry
NEET UG results 2025: Important guidelines
- Refer only to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in for verified updates.
- Beware of misleading information or fraudulent claims by unofficial sources or individuals.
- Any suspicious activity or false claim can be reported to NTA at neetug2025@nta.ac.in.
Is the re-evaluation of NEET UG answer sheets allowed?
- NEET OMR sheets are evaluated using machine-based software to ensure impartiality.
- Candidates were already provided with the opportunity to challenge the answer key and raise objections regarding OMR grading during the official Window.
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app