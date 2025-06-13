TS Inter supplementary results 2025 to be released soon at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 in the coming days. Once declared, students can access their results on the official website – tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

The supplementary exams were held between May 22 and May 29, 2025, for students who either failed to clear one or more subjects in the main exam or wished to improve their scores.

TS Inter supplementary results 2025: Date and time

As of now, the TSBIE has not confirmed the exact date and time for the declaration of TS Inter supplementary results 2025.

How to check the TS Inter supplementary results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the TS Inter Supplementary results 2025: