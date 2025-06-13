Home / Education / News / TS Inter supplementary results 2025 to be released soon at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

TSBIE is likely to announce the TS Inter supplementary results 2025 soon at the official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in. Students can access their results using their login details

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to announce the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 in the coming days. Once declared, students can access their results on the official website – tgbie.cgg.gov.in.
 
The supplementary exams were held between May 22 and May 29, 2025, for students who either failed to clear one or more subjects in the main exam or wished to improve their scores.

TS Inter supplementary results 2025: Date and time 

As of now, the TSBIE has not confirmed the exact date and time for the declaration of TS Inter supplementary results 2025.

How to check the TS Inter supplementary results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the TS Inter Supplementary results 2025:
  • Visit the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in
  • On the home page, check for the “TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025” link
  • Enter your login credentials and submit
  • Your result will appear on the screen
  • Download and take a printout for future use

Where to check the TS Inter supplementary results 2025?

Students can access their results through the following websites:
  • tgbie.cgg.gov.in
  • results.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supply results 2025: Details mentioned on the scorecard

Students should carefully verify the following details on their TS Inter Supplementary Exam Scorecard 2025:
  • Student’s Name
  • Roll Number / Hall Ticket Number
  • Marks Obtained in Each Subject
  • Total Marks
  • Grade or Division
  • Stream (General or Vocational)
  • Overall Status (Pass/Fail)
 
Students are strongly advised to regularly check the official website of TSBIE,  tgbie.cgg.gov.in,  for the latest updates and official notifications.

Topics :exam resultsTelangana board results

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

