NEET UG 2025 results announced at neet.nta.nic.in; Details here

NEET UG 2025 results: NTA is set to release the NEET UG 2025 results today at neet.nta.nic.in. Here's all you need to know

Neet exam
NEET exam | Photo: Shiksha
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
NEET UG 2025 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the final answer key for NEET UG 2025, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate medical courses today. 
 
As per the official exam schedule, the NEET UG 2025 result is also set to be declared today, June 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam should keep a close watch on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, and have their login credentials ready.
 
The NEET UG 2025 result will be based on the final answer key and will be available via candidate login. Qualified candidates will be eligible for centralised counselling for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BSc Nursing, and other undergraduate medical programmes across India. The scorecard will contain crucial details including subject-wise marks, total score, percentile rank, and qualifying status.

How to download NEET UG 2025 scorecard?

Once the result is announced, follow these steps to download your NEET UG 2025 scorecard:
  • Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the link for ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’
  • Enter your application number, password, and the security code
  • Click on 'Submit' to view your result
  • Download and save the scorecard for use in counselling and admission

NEET UG 2025 results: Official websites 

Here are the official websites to check NEET UG 2025 results:
  • neet.nta.nic.in
  • nta.ac.in

NTA NEET UG results 2025: Will the result and final answer key be released together?

It is expected that both the NEET UG 2025 final answer key and the result will be released today. However, based on past trends, the final answer key may be uploaded first, followed by the result or scorecard a few hours later. 

NEET UG Result 2025 LIVE: Direct Link

  Click Here 

Category-wise NEET Qualifying Marks: 

1. General: 720-164 (50th percentile)
2. General-PH: 163-129 (45th percentile)
3. OBC/SC/ST: 163-129 (40th percentile) 
4. OBC/SC/ST-PH: 145-129 (40th percentile) 

Medical courses accepting NEET UG 2025 scores

NEET UG scores are valid for admission to the following medical and allied health courses:
  • MBBS
  • BDS
  • BSc Nursing
  • BAMS (Ayurveda)
  • BUMS (Unani)
  • BSMS (Siddha)
  • BHMS (Homeopathy)
  • BVSc & AH (Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry)

NEET UG 2025 Result: Top Medical Colleges in India 

 
Rank 2024
1 All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
2 Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
3 Christian Medical College
4 National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
5 Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research
6 Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
7 Banaras Hindu University
8 Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
9 Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
10 Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai
 
No Toppers of NEET UG 2024:
1 The NTA, while informing about the results, listed out the rank one holders. They are as follows:
1 Mridul Manya Anand, Delhi - Score 720
2 Ayush Naugraiya, Uttar Pradesh - Score 720
3 Mazin Mansoor, Bihar - Score 720
4 Prachita, Rajasthan - Score 720
5 Saurav, Rajasthan - Score 720
6 Divyansh, Delhi - Score 720
7 Gunmay Garg, Punjab - Score 720
8 Arghyadeep Dutta, West Bengal - Score 720
9 Shubhan Sengupta, Maharashtra- Score 720
10 Aryan Yadav, Uttar Pradesh - Score 720
   

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

