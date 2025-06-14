How to download NEET UG 2025 scorecard?
- Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on the link for ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’
- Enter your application number, password, and the security code
- Click on 'Submit' to view your result
- Download and save the scorecard for use in counselling and admission
NEET UG 2025 results: Official websites
- neet.nta.nic.in
- nta.ac.in
NTA NEET UG results 2025: Will the result and final answer key be released together?
NEET UG Result 2025 LIVE: Direct LinkClick Here
Category-wise NEET Qualifying Marks:
Medical courses accepting NEET UG 2025 scores
- MBBS
- BDS
- BSc Nursing
- BAMS (Ayurveda)
- BUMS (Unani)
- BSMS (Siddha)
- BHMS (Homeopathy)
- BVSc & AH (Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry)
NEET UG 2025 Result: Top Medical Colleges in India
|Rank
|2024
|1
|All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|2
|Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research
|3
|Christian Medical College
|4
|National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
|5
|Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research
|6
|Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
|7
|Banaras Hindu University
|8
|Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|9
|Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
|10
|Madras Medical College and Government General Hospital, Chennai
|No
|Toppers of NEET UG 2024:
|1
|The NTA, while informing about the results, listed out the rank one holders. They are as follows:
|1
|Mridul Manya Anand, Delhi - Score 720
|2
|Ayush Naugraiya, Uttar Pradesh - Score 720
|3
|Mazin Mansoor, Bihar - Score 720
|4
|Prachita, Rajasthan - Score 720
|5
|Saurav, Rajasthan - Score 720
|6
|Divyansh, Delhi - Score 720
|7
|Gunmay Garg, Punjab - Score 720
|8
|Arghyadeep Dutta, West Bengal - Score 720
|9
|Shubhan Sengupta, Maharashtra- Score 720
|10
|Aryan Yadav, Uttar Pradesh - Score 720
