NEET UG 2025 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the final answer key for NEET UG 2025, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate medical courses today.

As per the official exam schedule, the NEET UG 2025 result is also set to be declared today, June 14. Candidates who appeared for the exam should keep a close watch on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in, and have their login credentials ready.

The NEET UG 2025 result will be based on the final answer key and will be available via candidate login. Qualified candidates will be eligible for centralised counselling for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BSc Nursing, and other undergraduate medical programmes across India. The scorecard will contain crucial details including subject-wise marks, total score, percentile rank, and qualifying status.

How to download NEET UG 2025 scorecard? Once the result is announced, follow these steps to download your NEET UG 2025 scorecard: Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for ‘NEET UG 2025 Result’

Enter your application number, password, and the security code

Click on 'Submit' to view your result

Download and save the scorecard for use in counselling and admission ALSO READ: NEET PG 2025: NBEMS releases revised exam city list at natboard.edu.in NEET UG 2025 results: Official websites Here are the official websites to check NEET UG 2025 results: neet.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in NTA NEET UG results 2025: Will the result and final answer key be released together? NEET UG Result 2025 LIVE: Direct Link Click Here Category-wise NEET Qualifying Marks: 1. General: 720-164 (50th percentile) It is expected that both the NEET UG 2025 final answer key and the result will be released today. However, based on past trends, the final answer key may be uploaded first, followed by the result or scorecard a few hours later.