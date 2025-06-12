AP SSC Supplementary results 2025 out at bse.ap.gov.in, here's how to check

AP SSC Supplementary results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has announced the AP Class 10th Supplementary results 2025 today, June 12, 2025. Students who appeared for the AP SSC Advanced Supplementary Exams can check their results online at the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

To access the AP SSC supplementary marksheet, students must enter their roll number in the login window provided on the result page.

How to check AP SSC supplementary results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AP SSC supplementary result 2025:

Visit the official website, bse.ap.gov.in

Click on the “AP SSC Supplementary Result 2025” link available on the homepage

Enter your login details, i.e., roll number, in the designated login window.

Submit the details to view your AP SSC marksheet.

Check the result carefully and download or print it for future reference

SSC supplementary results 2025: Key statistics Total Students Appeared: 1,23,477

Overall Pass Percentage: 76.14 per cent

Pass Percentage (Boys): 73.55 per cent

Pass Percentage (Girls): 80.10 per cent For more details or any result-related updates, students should regularly visit the official BSEAP website – bse.ap.gov.in.