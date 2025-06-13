NEET UG 2025 results are likely to be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2025 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on May 4, is expected to announce the results soon.

Candidates awaiting their scores will be able to access their NEET UG 2025 scorecards through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2025 results: Date and exam details

This year, over 22.7 lakh candidates appeared for NEET UG, held at 4,750 centres across 557 cities in India and 14 international locations. As per NTA’s earlier notice dated February 7, the tentative result date is June 14, 2025.

However, if last year’s trend is considered, when results were declared on June 4, ten days before the scheduled date, NEET UG 2025 results may be released today or tomorrow.

The result will be declared online only, accompanied by a press release containing essential statistics such as overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, category-wise data, and the list of toppers. How to check and download NEET UG 2025 results? Here are the simple steps to check and download the NEET UG 2025 results: Visit the official website, nta.nic.in

On the home page, check for the “Examinations” link and click on it.

Check for the NEET UG 2025 portal or directly visit neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the NEET 2025 Scorecard Download link.

Enter your login details, such as application number and date of birth, then click Submit.

View and download your scorecard in PDF format for future reference. NEET UG 2025: What are the details mentioned in the scorecard? Here is the list of details mentioned in the scorecard:

Candidate’s Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Subject-wise Marks (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

Total Marks

NEET UG Qualifying Status

Percentile Score

Category Rank (if applicable)

All India Rank (AIR)

Cut-Off Marks NEET UG 2025 results: Official websites Candidates can check their NEET UG 2025 results on the following official websites: neet.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in NEET UG 2025 results: Marking scheme Here’s the marking scheme for NEET UG 2025: Correct answer: +4 marks

Incorrect answer: –1 mark

Unanswered: 0 marks NEET UG 2025 results: Review of challenges The NTA has confirmed that expert panels will review any challenges raised by candidates. If found valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly.