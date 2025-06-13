Home / Education / News / NEET UG 2025 results are likely to be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2025 results are likely to be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG Result 2025 date: NTA is likely to release the NEET UG 2025 result soon. Candidates can check and download their scorecards using their login credentials

Exam results
NEET UG 2025 results to be out soon
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NEET UG 2025 results: The National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on May 4, is expected to announce the results soon.
 
Candidates awaiting their scores will be able to access their NEET UG 2025 scorecards through the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2025 results: Date and exam details 

This year, over 22.7 lakh candidates appeared for NEET UG, held at 4,750 centres across 557 cities in India and 14 international locations. As per NTA’s earlier notice dated February 7, the tentative result date is June 14, 2025.
 
However, if last year’s trend is considered, when results were declared on June 4, ten days before the scheduled date, NEET UG 2025 results may be released today or tomorrow.
 
The result will be declared online only, accompanied by a press release containing essential statistics such as overall pass percentage, gender-wise performance, category-wise data, and the list of toppers. 

How to check and download NEET UG 2025 results?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the NEET UG 2025 results: 
  • Visit the official website, nta.nic.in 
  • On the home page, check for the “Examinations” link and click on it.
  • Check for the NEET UG 2025 portal or directly visit neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the NEET 2025 Scorecard Download link.
  • Enter your login details, such as application number and date of birth, then click Submit.
  • View and download your scorecard in PDF format for future reference.

NEET UG 2025: What are the details mentioned in the scorecard?

Here is the list of details mentioned in the scorecard:
  • Candidate’s Name
  • Roll Number
  • Application Number
  • Subject-wise Marks (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)
  • Total Marks
  • NEET UG Qualifying Status
  • Percentile Score
  • Category Rank (if applicable)
  • All India Rank (AIR)
  • Cut-Off Marks

NEET UG 2025 results: Official websites

Candidates can check their NEET UG 2025 results on the following official websites:
  • neet.nta.nic.in
  • nta.ac.in

NEET UG 2025 results: Marking scheme

Here’s the marking scheme for NEET UG 2025:
  • Correct answer: +4 marks
  • Incorrect answer: –1 mark
  • Unanswered: 0 marks

NEET UG 2025 results: Review of challenges

The NTA has confirmed that expert panels will review any challenges raised by candidates. If found valid, the final answer key will be updated accordingly. 

NEET UG 2025 results: Exam controversy

This year’s exam has seen controversy even before the result declaration. Several candidates reported inadequate arrangements at certain centres. The Madras High Court and Madhya Pradesh High Court have issued stays on the NEET results from specific centres due to these issues.
 
This follows a similar pattern to 2024, where allegations of result manipulation and fraud led to widespread protests and intervention by the Supreme Court.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NEET PG 2025: NBEMS releases revised exam city list at natboard.edu.in

Maharashtra SSC, HSC supply hall ticket 2025 to be out at mahahsscboard.in

UPSC Mains registration 2025: Exam timetable, steps to apply and more

AP SSC Supplementary results 2025 out at bse.ap.gov.in, here's how to check

UPSC CSE prelims result 2025 out: Over 14,000 candidates pass, know more

Topics :NEET UGNEET resultexam resultsEntrance Exams

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story