NEET UG 2025 results are likely to be released soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2025 results: Date and exam details
How to check and download NEET UG 2025 results?
- Visit the official website, nta.nic.in
- On the home page, check for the “Examinations” link and click on it.
- Check for the NEET UG 2025 portal or directly visit neet.nta.nic.in.
- Click on the NEET 2025 Scorecard Download link.
- Enter your login details, such as application number and date of birth, then click Submit.
- View and download your scorecard in PDF format for future reference.
NEET UG 2025: What are the details mentioned in the scorecard?
- Candidate’s Name
- Roll Number
- Application Number
- Subject-wise Marks (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)
- Total Marks
- NEET UG Qualifying Status
- Percentile Score
- Category Rank (if applicable)
- All India Rank (AIR)
- Cut-Off Marks
NEET UG 2025 results: Official websites
- neet.nta.nic.in
- nta.ac.in
NEET UG 2025 results: Marking scheme
- Correct answer: +4 marks
- Incorrect answer: –1 mark
- Unanswered: 0 marks
NEET UG 2025 results: Review of challenges
NEET UG 2025 results: Exam controversy
