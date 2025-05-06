Mizoram Board Class 12th results 2025: The Mizoram HSSLC Class 12 results 2025 has been released by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) today, May 6.

Students can check and download their MBSE Class 12 result 2025 through the official website, mbse.edu.in, using their login credentials, i.e., roll number and registration number.

How to check and download MBSE HSSLC results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Mizoram Board Class 12 results:

Visit the official websites, mbse.edu.in and mbseonline.com.

On the homepage, check for the "HSSLC Examination Result 2025" link.

Enter your required login credentials, roll number and registration number.

The MBSE HSSLC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

Mizoram board Class 12th exam 2025

The board conducted the Class 12 (HSSLC) examinations 2024-25 from February 14 to March 17, 2025, in a single shift from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. MBSE HSSLC 2025 Toppers List: To be Announce.

Mizoram board exam results 2025: Minimum passing marks

To clear the examination, students need to secure at least 33% marks in every subject and the overall aggregate.

Also Read

MBSE HSSLC Result 2025: Supplementary exams

Students who fail to clear one or more subjects will have to appear for the supplementary exams. Additionally, students who are not happy with their scores can apply for re-evaluation or improvement exams by paying the applicable fee for each subject.

Mizoram board HSSLC results 2025: How to check results via phone?

Results can be inquired about during office hours at the following numbers:

WhatsApp & Phone Call:

9863883041 (Aizawl)

9863722521 (Aizawl)

9863519718 (Lunglei)

9612226288 (Lunglei)