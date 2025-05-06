Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / MPBSE Class 10th, 12th 2025 topper list: Pragya Jaiswal, Priyal Dwivedi top

MPBSE Class 10th, 12th 2025 topper list: Pragya Jaiswal, Priyal Dwivedi top

MP Board Topper 2025 List: MPBSE board results 2025 have been released today at mpbse.nic.in. Check pass percentage and toppers' list here

MP board results 2025

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

MP Board Topper 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) declared the Class 10th and 12th results today for the academic session 2024–25.
 
Students who appeared for the examination can check and download their digital scorecards by entering their roll number and application number. Apart from the official websites, students can also access their results through SMS, mobile apps, and DigiLocker for added convenience.

MPBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025: Pragya Jaisawal tops

This year, Pragya Jaisawal topped MPBSE Class 10th with an exceptional perfect 100 per cent score.
 
The result is a testament to her dedication and hard work throughout her career, earning widespread praise and recognition.
 
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav informs that Pragya Jaiswal, who hails from Narsinghpur, topped Class 10 by securing 500 out of 500 marks. Priyal Dwivedi from district Satna topped in class 12 by securing 492 out of 500 marks.

MPBSE MP board Class 12th stream-wise toppers List

Here is the list of Class 12th stream-wise toppers:
  • Humanities: Ankur Yadav
  • Science with Maths: Priyal Dwivedi (also the overall topper)
  • Science with Biology: Gargi Agrawal
  • Commerce: Rimjhim Karothiya
  • Agriculture: Hari Om Sahu
 

MP board results 2025: Class 10th, 12th pass percentage

This year, Class 10 reported a pass percentage of 76.22 per cent, which is higher than last year (58.10 per cent).
 
On the other hand, the overall pass percentage in Class 12 is 74.48 per cent this year.   

MPBSE MP board Class 10th Topper:

  • Pragya Jaiswal, Satna – 500/500

 

  • Ayush Dwivedi, Rewa – 499/500

  • Shaizah Fatimi, Jabalpur – 498/500

    MP board results 2025: Financial reward

    Students who have cleared the Class 12 exam with 75 per cent and above marks will receive financial reward of Rs 25000 from MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. This initiative aim to ensure students can equip themselves with better equipments and gadgets.

    How to check and download MP board Class 10th results 2025?

    Here are the simple steps to check and download MP board Class 10th results 2025:
    • Visit the official websites, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.nic.in.
    • On the home page, check for the ‘MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2025’ link.
    • Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth.
    • Your result will appear on the screen.
    • Students can download and print a copy for future reference.
    Students are advised to verify all the details carefully on their scorecards. In case of any discrepancies, they should contact the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education immediately.
     

