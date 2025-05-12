JEE Advanced 2025: Admit card released, exam on May 18; check details

The JEE Advanced 2025 admit cards have been made available by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. Using their roll number and other information on the login portal, candidates who registered for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam can access their hall tickets. The link to the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card is available on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced 2025 has been made public and can be downloaded starting at 10 a.m. today, May 12. This year's exam is being administered by IIT Kanpur, and registered candidates can now obtain their hall passes at jeeadv.ac.in.

The release date of the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card was rescheduled from May 11 to May 12. Until May 18, 2025, the exam date, candidates will have the option to download their admit cards.

JEE Advanced 2025: Exam details

The JEE Advanced 2025 exam is scheduled for May 18 and will be administered in two separate shifts. Paper 2 will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM, while Paper 1 will be conducted in the morning session from 9 AM to 12 PM. The test will be administered as a computer-based test (CBT).

JEE Advanced admit card 2025: Details mentioned

• Candidate’s Name

• Roll Number for JEE (Advanced) 2025

Also Read

• Correspondence Address and Category

• JEE (Main) Application Number

• Date of Birth

• Photograph and Signature

• Name and Address of Allotted Exam Centre.

JEE Advanced admit card 2025: What to do if the official website is down?

A high server load is causing the official website to go offline. Around 9:30 a.m. today, the link to the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card was made active. Many candidates, however, are unable to view the admit cards since the link is broken. It is anticipated that the problem will be fixed shortly.

The URL displays a number of issues when candidates try to download the JEE Advanced 2025 admit card, including upstream request timeout, stream timeout, and upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. Connection timeout was the cause of the reset. It is recommended that candidates remain composed and check the official website at a later time, as the issues are being fixed by the organising team.