ICAI revised schedule for CA Inter and Final exams 2025. Full details here

ICAI has revised the CA Intermediate and Final exams schedule. The exams, originally planned between 9 to 14 May 2025, will now take place from 16 to 24 May 2025

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has shared a revised schedule for the CA Intermediate and Final exams 2024. The examination, which was initially scheduled to take place between 9 and 14 May 2025, has been postponed due to the India-Pakistan escalation.
 
ICAI has revised the schedule, and now these exams will take place between May 16 and 24, 2025.

Examination

Previous Date

New Date

CA Final (Group II) Paper – 5

10 May

16 May

Assessment Test (INTT – AT), Paper – 1

10 May

16 May

CA Final (Group II) Paper – 6

13 May

18 May

INTT – AT, Paper – 2

13 May

18 May

CA Intermediate (Group II) Paper – 4

9 May

20 May

CA Intermediate (Group II) Paper – 5

11 May

22 May

CA Intermediate (Group II) Paper – 6

14 May

24 May

ICAI’s revised schedule notification

ICAI decided to reschedule the exam due to improved security conditions in the country. The ICAI issued an official notification, which read, “In continuation to the Institute’s Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/2025 dated 13th January 2025 read with Important Announcement No. 13-CA (EXAM)/2025/II dated 8th May 2025 it is hereby announced for general information that in view of the favourable developments in the security situations in the country; it has now been decided that the Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and INTT-AT (PQC) examinations earlier scheduled from 9th May 2025 to 14th May 2025 will now be held from 16th May 2025 to 24th May 2025.” 
The institute has already shared the admit cards, and there will be no changes in the exam centres or timings. All the students are advised to appear at their assigned centres on the new dates mentioned.

CA Foundation exam

The CA Foundation exam will take place as per the original schedule, i.e., on 15, 17, 19 and 21 May 2025. Students are advised to check the ICAI website regularly for any further updates.

