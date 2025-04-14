NEET MDS 2025: Admit card to be released tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will release the NEET MDS 2025 admit card tomorrow, April 15, 2025.

Candidates who registered through revised eligibility criteria can download the hall tickets through the official website, netboard.edu.in.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2025 is scheduled to take place on April 19 through a computer-based test format. The results for the same will be released on May 19.

To get admission to the Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) programmes in India, NEET MDS is the only entrance exam. It covers admissions for 50% of All India Quota (AIQ) seats, state quota seats in government and private dental colleges, and Armed Forces Medical Services institutions.

This is also used as the screening test for BDS and MDS candidates who want to join the Short Service Commission in the Army Dental Corps. AIIMS New Delhi is the only exception to this centralised process.

NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card Date:

How to download the NEET MDS 2025 admit card?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the NEET MDS 2025 admit card:

Visit the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

On the home page, check for the NEET MDS 2025 admit card link.

Log in using your user ID and password.

Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

NEET MDS 2025: Demo test link

Candidates can check the demo test link under the application link on the official NBEMS website. The demo test link aims to help candidates to get familiarised with the exam interface.

NEET MDS 2025: Exam pattern

For the NEET MDS 2025 exam, a modified format split into two parts with deadlines will be used. Applicants will have 75 minutes to complete Part A of the test containing 100 questions. Part B contains 140 questions and will have 105 minutes to complete the test.

The format has been changed and students no longer have the option to go back and edit their answers after the time allotted for a section has passed. It shows the importance of correctness and time management in each section.

NEET MDS 2025: Marking scheme

Aspirants will receive four marks for each correct answer; however, a 25% negative marking method will be implemented. The total number of NEET MDS questions is 240, hence the overall score in the exam is 960.

About NEET MDS 2025

