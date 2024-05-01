NEET UG 2024 admit card to be out soon at exams.nta.ac.in, details inside

The NEET UG Admit Card 2024 will soon be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), as the examination is all set for May 5. Applicants have already accepted their city intimation slips. The admit card can be downloaded by students from the official website at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ once it becomes available. To download the admit card, applicants will need their application number, date of birth (DOB), and the security pin.

Students have been asked to value the NEET UG admit card because it contains crucial information like the student's name, examination city, roll number, registration number, date of birth, subject codes, and more. Without an admit card, no student would be permitted to enter the exam hall.

NEET UG 2024 Hall Ticket: Steps To Download

Given below are the steps to download the NEET UG Admit Card 2024

• Visit the official website at neet.ntaonline.in or exams.nta.ac.in.

• On the homepage, press the direct link that says 'NEET UG 2024 Admit Card'.

• A login page will be displayed.

• Fill in the essential login details.

• Hit the submit option.

• Your NEET UG 2024 Admit Card will be showcased on the screen.

• Download, save, and print a copy of NEET UG Hall Ticket for later.

NEET UG 2024: Insights

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (UG) 2024 has been scheduled for May 5, 2024, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm through pen and paper in 557 cities nationwide and 14 cities abroad. As indicated by NTA data, a sum of 23,81,833 students have registered for NEET UG 2024.

This incorporates more than 10 lakh male and over 13 lakh female students. Nationally, the NEET (UG)-2024 exam is being held for students enrolled in undergraduate medical programs at 645 medical, 318 dental, 914 AYUSH, 47 BGVSc, and AH colleges.

NEET UG: Exam Pattern

The NEET 2024 exam comprises 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) with a total of 720 marks. Applicants are allotted 3 hours and 20 minutes to complete the test.

For every right answer, students get +4 marks, while an incorrect answer brings about a penalty of -1 mark because of negative marking. But, no marks are deducted for unanswered inquiries. Moreover, in segment B of the exam, applicants have the adaptability to pick and answer any 10 out of 15 questions.

What is NEET UG by NTA?

The full form of NEET is National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. It is the sole entrance test for admission to undergrad medical and paramedical courses available in India.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) holds the medical entrance test for admission to BSc Nursing, MBBS, BDS, BAMS, veterinary, and other medical/paramedical courses in India. Conducted in 13 languages, more than 20 lakh applicants show up for the NEET exam. BDS and BSc Nursing are the next most popular medical degrees, after MBBS.