NEET UG 2024 Result: City, centre-wise results out. Here's how to check

NEET UG 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results today, July 20, following a Supreme Court order. The NEET UG 2024 results are available centre-wise and city-wise on the official NTA website. Candidates can access their results using the The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 results today, July 20, following a Supreme Court order. The NEET UG 2024 results are available centre-wise and city-wise on the official NTA website. Candidates can access their results using the link activated on July 20, 2024.

How to check NEET UG 2024 city and centre-specific results

Candidates can follow these steps to view their NEET UG 2024 city and centre-specific results: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

1. Visit the official NEET UG 2024 website at exams.nta.ac.in

2. Click on the link titled "NEET (UG) Result 2024 City/Centre wise."

3. The results page will open.

4. Select the state and city, then choose the respective centre.

More From This Section

5. Click on "View Details."

6. The NEET city-wise results PDF will open.

The court directive

The Supreme Court directed the NTA to release the NEET results centre-wise and city-wise to investigate claims that candidates at certain centres scored higher marks due to alleged irregularities.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will hear petitions on July 22, seeking the cancellation of the exam, a re-test, and a court-monitored investigation into malpractice allegations in the NEET UG 2024 exam. The court has also instructed the exam authority to withhold students' identities when publishing the centre-wise results.