Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / NEET-UG results: 682 highest at Haryana centre that saw 6 scoring full

NEET-UG results: 682 highest at Haryana centre that saw 6 scoring full

Only 13 candidates of the Hardayal Public School centre in Haryana's Jhajjar managed to score more than 600 marks, according to the centre and city-wise results declared on Sunday

Neet UG result 2024
The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, with the NTA saying the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 8:55 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

No NEET-UG candidate has scored above 682 in the revised results for a centre in Haryana that was under the scanner after six aspirants who took the medical entrance exam there on May 5 got 720 out of 720.

The scores were revised after a retest was ordered by the Supreme Court following allegations of inflation of marks due to grace being awarded.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Only 13 candidates of the Hardayal Public School centre in Haryana's Jhajjar managed to score more than 600 marks, according to the centre and city-wise results declared on Sunday by the National Testing Agency (NTA) that is in the eye of a storm over alleged irregularities in the conduct of the 2024 NEET-UG, including paper leak.

The NEET-UG examination was held on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it.

The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, with the NTA saying the evaluation of the answer sheets got completed earlier.

Sixty-seven students scored a perfect 720, unprecedented in the testing agency's history, with six from the centre in Haryana figuring in the list. This raised suspicions about irregularities.

More From This Section

TS EAMCET 2024: Counselling result to be announced today at tgeapcet.nic.in

ICAI CA 2024: November Final Exam dates announced at icai.org, view details

NEET-UG row: CBI arrests four MBBS students of Aiims Patna, seals rooms

What is the disability quota in UPSC exams? Here's all you need to know

World Emoji Day 2024: Know date, history, importance in online conversation

It has been alleged that grace marks contributed to 67 students sharing the top rank.

The retest was conducted after the agency withdrew grace marks awarded to students who were compensated for loss of time due to delay in start of examination at six centres in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh.

The NEET-UG is conducted for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Tomato prices soar to Rs 100 per kg in Delhi markets as rains hit supplies

NEET-UG row: CBI arrests 'mastermind', 2 MBBS students who acted as solvers

NEET UG 2024 Result: City, centre-wise results out. Here's how to check

Highlights: Piyush Goyal likely to attend Brics trade ministers' meeting in Moscow on July 26

CBI questions Ranchi MBBS student in connection with NEET-UG paper leak

Topics :NEET UGNEET rowNational Testing AgencyHaryana

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story