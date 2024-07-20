Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NEET-UG row: CBI arrests 'mastermind', 2 MBBS students who acted as solvers

With the fresh arrests, the total number of people held so far by the agency in six cases related to the alleged irregularities has now reached 21

The two MBBS students arrested on Saturday are from a medical school in Bharatpur, Rajasthan. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 8:09 PM IST
The CBI Saturday arrested one of the masterminds, a B.Tech graduate from NIT-Jamshedpur, in the NEET-UG paper leak case and two MBBS students who allegedly acted as "solvers", officials said.

With the fresh arrests, the total number of people held so far by the agency in six cases related to the alleged irregularities has now reached 21, they said.

The two MBBS students arrested on Saturday are from a medical school in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

Second-year MBBS student Kumar Mangalam Bishnoi and first-year student Deepender Sharma were present in Hazaribagh on May 5, the date of NEET UG examination, and were allegedly acting as "solvers" for the paper stolen by Pankaj Kumar, an engineer, who was arrested earlier, they said.

They said Sashikant Paswan alias Sashi alias Pasu, a B.Tech (Electrical) passout from the National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur was acting in tandem with Kumar and Rockey, who was also arrested earlier.


Topics :NEET UGNEET rowCBIQuestion paper leakNational Testing Agency

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 8:09 PM IST

