NTA JEE Main 2026: Session 1 results expected soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main 2026 result session 1 date, time live: The National Test Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the JEE Main 2026 session 1 results shortly, according to the latest updates. Once released, candidates can download their scorecards from the official websites — jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. The final answer key is likely to be published either shortly before or along with the results, though the exact release time has not yet been confirmed.

Following the end of the provisional answer key challenge window, candidates who took the Session 1 exam, which took place from January 21 to January 29, 2026, have been waiting for the publication of their scorecards. The result announcement comes after the answer key objection window closed on February 6, 2026.

How to check the JEE Main 2026 session 1 scorecard? · Go to the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. · Press on the link for “JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result" on the homepage. · Fill in your application number and date of birth. · Submit the details to log in. · Your JEE Main 2026 scorecard will be displayed on the screen. · Download and take a printout for later reference. About the JEE Main 2026 session 1 scorecard By entering their application number and birthdate, candidates who took the exams can get their scorecards by downloading them from their accounts. After examining the concerns expressed with the provisional key, the NTA will also provide the JEE Main 2026 final answer key in PDF format along with the results.

The final answer key will be accessible without logging in on the homepage. The top 2.5 lakh applicants will be able to take the JEE Advanced 2026 exam following the results announcement. After the announcement of the results, the JEE Main toppers list will also be made public. The better NTA score, both subject-wise and overall percentile, is taken into account for candidates who participated in both sessions. Following tie-breaking, these percentiles, rather than raw marks, are used to create the final merit list. JEE Main Result 2026: How is the JEE Main Score calculated? · The raw score is calculated for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics and added to an overall of 300 marks.

· The formula utilised is Raw Score = (Number of Correct Answers × 4) − (Number of Incorrect Answers × 1). · Unattempted questions carry zero marks, and there is no negative marking for them. · As the exam is held in several sessions, the raw marks are then converted into percentiles to maintain fairness across varying difficulty levels. · The formula is Percentile = 100 × (Number of candidates with raw score ≤ your score) / Total candidates in the session. · The highest raw score in every session gets 100th percentile, while the lowest is close to zero, calculated up to seven decimal places.

More about the JEE Main 2026 session 1 Candidates who meet the qualifying cut-off criterion will be able to take part in JoSAA counselling, which oversees admissions to esteemed engineering universities, including IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutions, when the results are announced. When results are released, experts advise students to carefully evaluate their performance. If they want to raise their ranking or percentile, they should think about attending the second session in April. Qualified students will proceed with the counselling procedure, a vital step in obtaining seats in undergraduate engineering programs throughout India, after the conclusion of both JEE Main sessions and the subsequent publication of AIRs.