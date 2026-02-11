NEET UG 2026 application starts at neet.nta.nic.in; key dates and steps

The National Testing Agency (NTA) started the NEET UG 2026 registration and application process from February 8, 2026. Candidates awaiting the notification can visit the official website to apply. The agency has set the last date to apply for NEET UG 2026, which is March 8, 2026.

The registration link for NEET UG 2026 is now live on neet.nta.nic.in, the official website. The direct URL provided here is another way for candidates to register for NEET UG 2026.

NEET UG 2026 schedule: Important dates

· Online submission of application form- 08 February 2026 to 08 March 2026 (up to 09:00 P.M.)

· Deadline of successful fee transaction via Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI- 08 March 2026 (upto 11:50 P.M.) · Correction in Particulars- 10 March 2026 to 12 March 2026 · Declaration of City Intimation- To be out later on the website · Download of NTA Admit Cards- To be out later on the website · Date of Examination- 03 May 2026 · Duration of Examination- 180 minutes (03 hours) · Timing of Examination- 02:00 PM to 05:00 PM (IST)

· Centre of NEET (UG) - 2026 Examination- As indicated on the Admit Card · Display of Recorded Responses and Answer Keys- To be out later on the website at https://nta.ac.in/ and https://neet.nta.nic.in/ · Announcement of NTA result on the website- To be out later on the website. How to apply for NEET UG 2026? Step 1: Go to the official website of NEET UG 2026 Step 2: Press on Registration

Step 3: Press on the link and then click on new registration Step 4: Enter the necessary details and complete the application form Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and send the application fee Step 6: Save and press submit. NEET UG 2026: Registration Fee The NEET UG 2026 registration fee is to be submitted online via net banking, credit/ debit cards or via net banking facilities. Check the category-wise fee details below: · General- ₹1700/- (India) · General- ₹ 9500/- (Abroad)