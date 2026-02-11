AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year admit cards to be out soon

3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 11:10 AM IST
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026: The AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 will shortly be released by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education. When the admit card for the first and second years of BIEAP is available, candidates can download it from the BIEAP website at bie.ap.gov.in.
The first-year or Class 11 theory exam will start on February 23 and run through March 24, 2026.
Throughout the state, the exam will be administered in a single session from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The exam for Class 12 or the second year will start on February 24 and end on February 23, 2026. The exam will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in a single shift.
AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: How to download admit cards?
Go to the official website of BIEAP at bie.ap.gov.in.
Press on the AP Inter Hall Ticket 2026 link available on the home page.
A new page will display where candidates will have to fill in their registration details.
Press on submit, and your hall ticket will be showcased.