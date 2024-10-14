Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Registration deadline extended

The application date for the 2024 Sepoy/Constable recruitment has been extended by the Odisha Police. The interested and qualified people may apply by October 30th, for the 1,360 available positions on the official website, odishapolice.gov.in. The previous deadline for applications was October 13. The State Selection Board (SSB) Odisha said in an official notification that the application deadline has been extended due to Puja holidays. The board stated that the specifics will be shared later and that the edit/correction window will open following the conclusion of the registration process. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Eligibility Candidates must be between the ages of 18 and 23 on January 1, 2024, in order to be eligible. To be considered for the Constable/Sepoy positions, candidates must possess a Class 10 (Matriculation) degree or its equivalent. One of the topics covered in the matriculation exam must be Odia.

Candidates in the reserved category are exempt from the upper age restriction. Applications for these positions are not accepted from women, transgender people, or people with benchmark disabilities (PwBD).

Candidates must be legally Indian citizens who are of sound health and free of physical deformities, or any organic defects. Candidates must also be proficient in Odia, meaning they must be able to read, write, and speak the language.

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Marking scheme and fees

Four steps make up the selection process: the computer-based recruitment exam, the driving test, the medical examination, and the measurement of physical standards and physical efficiency test.

One mark will be awarded for each of the 100 objective-type questions that make up the CBRE. Two hours will be allotted for the exam. No marks will be subtracted for questions that will remain unanswered, but incorrect answers will result in a negative marking of 0.25 points per question. There is no cost to apply for the Odisha Police Sepoy/Constable job 2024.

More From This Section

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: How to Apply?

• Visit the official website at odishapolice.gov.in.

• On the homepage, press on the direct link for 'Recruitment for Sepoy or Constable in Battalions.'

• A registration page will showcase on the screen.

• Conclude the registration process.

• Now go to the login page.

• Fill in the needed login details and hit the submit option.

• An application form will be showcased.

• Enter all the important details.

• Send the application form.

• Download, save, and print a copy for future use.