Tamil Nadu Board 2025: Exam datesheet for 10th, 12th out at dge.tn.gov.in

The dates for the Tamil Nadu class 10 (SSLC), 11 (+1), and 12 (+2) exams have been released by the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (DGE). The whole exam schedule is available to students on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.
At the Coimbatore District Collector's Office, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh announced the exam dates. According to the notification, the 2025 TN Board exam will start in March.
Prior to that, the class 11 practical exam will take place from February 12 to February 2, and the board will administer practical exams from February 7 to 14. The practical exams for class 10 will be held from February 22 to 28.
Tamil Nadu Board 2025: Class 10th timetable
• March 28, 2025 (Friday): Tamil and Other Language Lessons
• April 2, 2025 (Wednesday): English
• April 4, 2025 (Friday): Optional Language Lesson
• April 7, 2025 (Monday): Mathematics
• April 11, 2025 (Friday): Science
• April 15, 2025 (Thursday): Social Science.
Tamil Nadu Board 2025: Class 11th timetable
1. March 5, 2025 (Wednesday): Tamil and other languages
2. March 10, 2025 (Monday): English
3. March 13, 2025 (Thursday):
• Communicative English
• Ethics and Indian Culture
• Computer Science
• Home Science
• Political Science
• Statistics
• Nursing (Vocational)
• Basic Electrical Engineering
• Computer Applications
• Biochemistry
• Advanced Language (Tamil).
March 17, 2025 (Monday):
• Biology
• Botany
• Basic Civil Engineering
• Basic Automobile Engineering
• Basic Mechanical Engineering
• History
• Business Mathematics and Statistics
• Basic Electronics Engineering
• Textile Technology
• Office Management and Secretarial.
March 20, 2025 (Thursday):
• Biology
• Botany
• Basic Electronics Engineering
• Basic Civil Engineering
• Basic Automobile Engineering
• Basic Mechanical Engineering
• History
• Business Mathematics and Statistics
• Textile Technology
• Office Management and Secretarial.
March 24, 2025 (Monday):
• Mathematics
• Zoology
• Microbiology
• Nutrition & Dietetics
• Textiles & Dress Designing
• Food Service Management
• Commerce
• Agricultural Science
• Nursing (General)
March 27, 2025 (Thursday):
• Accounts
• Geography
• Chemistry.
Tamil Nadu Board 2025: Class 12th timetable
• March 3, 2025 (Monday): Tamil and other languages
• March 6, 2025 (Thursday): English
• March 11, 2025 (Tuesday): Mathematics, Zoology, Commerce, Microbiology, Nutrition & Dietetics, Textiles & Dress Designing, Food Service Management, Agricultural Science, Nursing (General)
• March 14, 2025 (Friday): Communicative English, Ethics and Indian Culture, Computer Science, Computer Applications, Biochemistry, Advanced Language (Tamil), Home Science, Political Science, Statistics, Nursing (Vocational), Basic Electrical Engineering
• March 18, 2025 (Tuesday): Biology, Botany, History, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Basic Electronics Engineering, Basic Civil Engineering, Basic Automobile Engineering, Basic Mechanical Engineering, Textile Technology, Office Management and Secretarial Studies
• March 21, 2025 (Friday): Chemistry, Accounts, Geography
• March 25, 2025 (Tuesday): Physics, Economics, Employability Skills.