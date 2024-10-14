Tamil Nadu Board 2025: Exam datesheet for 10th, 12th out at dge.tn.gov.in

The dates for the Tamil Nadu class 10 (SSLC), 11 (+1), and 12 (+2) exams have been released by the Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu (DGE). The whole exam schedule is available to students on the official website at dge.tn.gov.in.

At the Coimbatore District Collector's Office, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh announced the exam dates. According to the notification, the 2025 TN Board exam will start in March.

Prior to that, the class 11 practical exam will take place from February 12 to February 2, and the board will administer practical exams from February 7 to 14. The practical exams for class 10 will be held from February 22 to 28.