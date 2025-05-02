The results for Classes 10 and 12 will shortly be released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). The 10th and 12th board exam results are anticipated to be released by the board in the first week of May, as per reports. Anyone who took the test can use their login information on the pseb.ac.in portal to download their scorecards.

The Punjab PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025 release date and time have not yet been confirmed, though. The class 10 board exams were administered by the Punjab Board this year from March 10 to April 4, while the class 12 board exams were administered from February 19 to April 4, 2025.

Punjab Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: How to download the marksheet online?

• Go to the official websites of PSEB at pseb.ac.in.

• Route to the 'results' link.

• Now, press on the respective exam result - Punjab Board 10th Result to Punjab Board 12th Result.

• It will route you to the login page.

• Now, fill in your roll number, date of birth and press on 'submit'.

• Punjab PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025 will be showcased on screen.

Download Punjab PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025 and save it for later reference. ALSO READ | Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025 released today at karresults.nic.in Download Punjab PSEB 10th, 12th Result 2025 and save it for later reference.

Punjab Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Steps to download via SMS

• Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

• Type a new message: PB10 or PB12.

• Send it to 56767650.

• Students will get the Class 10, 12 results via SMS shortly after on the same number.

Punjab Board 10th, 12th Result 2025: Passing scheme

ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 not releasing today, board confirms Candidates must receive a minimum of 33% in each subject in order to pass the PSEB exams. For candidates to be deemed passed, they must pass both the theory and practical exams. Students are encouraged to get in touch with their school or the PSEB helpdesk if they encounter any issues viewing the results.

Punjab Board Result 2025: What’s next?

The provisional marksheet will be the one that students receive online. Students will eventually receive a hard copy (original marksheet) of their results from the PSEB. Students have the option to request a re-evaluation if they are unhappy with the grades they received. They can even show up for the compartment exams that the PSEB will eventually hold.