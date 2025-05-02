WBBSE Class 10 results 2025 out at wbresults.nic.in, Adrit Sarkar tops

WBBSE Class 10 results 2025 out: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) released the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2025 today. The results were announced through a press conference at 9 am on May 2 by the President, Ad-hoc Committee, Dr Ramanuj Ganguly at the board’s office located in Nivedita Bhavan, Kolkata.

Students can access their WB Madhyamik scorecard/marksheet after 45 minutes, i.e., from 9.45 am through the official website, wbresults.nic.in, using their login credentials.

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th exams

The WB Madhyamik examination was held between February 10 and February 22, 2025.

WBBSE Class 10 results 2025: Official websites

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2025 will be available online on the websites below:

wbbse.wb.gov.in

wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2025: Passing percentage

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 not releasing today, board confirms The board recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.56.

Also Read

WBBSE Madhyamik results 2025: Toppers’ list

Names: Total marks obtained: Percentage

1. Adrit Sarkar: 696 marks (99.43 per cent)

2. Anubhav Biswas, Soumya Pal: 694 marks (99.14 per cent)

3. Ishani Chakraborty, Supratik Manna: 692 marks (99 per cent)

How to check the WBBSE Madhyamik results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025:

Visit the official WBBSE website, wbbse.wb.gov.in

On the home page, check for the “WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2025” link.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth.

Click on the “Submit” button to view your result.

Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

How to check Madhyamik Pariksha Result via SMS?

Students can also check their results through SMS. All they have to do is open the messaging application on their device and type WB 10 [Roll Number] and send the message to 56070 or 56263.

Check WBBSE 10th board results 2025 via DigiLocker?

Students can also check their West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 exam results 2025 through the DigiLocker:

Visit the official website, digilocker.gov.in

On the home page, check for the results section.

Then log in using your credentials.

Then go to the ‘Issued Documents’ section

Select WBBSE and download your Class 10 marksheet.

WBBSE 10th board results 2025: Passing Criteria

To clear the Class 10 exam of the West Bengal board, students, just like any other board in India. Students need to secure a minimum of 34 per cent marks in aggregate to clear the West Bengal board Class 10 exams 2025. Students who fail to secure this percentage can apply for Post Publication Review (PPR) or Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS).