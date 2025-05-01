CBSE board exams 2025: Class 10th, 12th result expected soon, check details

The CBSE board exam results for Classes 10 and 12 will shortly be released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). As per the past trends, the results are anticipated to be released by the second week of May 2025.

In due time, board authorities will disclose the precise day and timing of the release of CBSE Class 10th and 12th results. Students can get their results from the official CBSE website, cbse.gov.in, as soon as they become available.

From February 15 to April 4, 2025, more than 42 lakh candidates across the country took part in the examinations. The UMANG app, DigiLocker, and cbse.gov.in are some of the official platforms where students can view their scorecards

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025: Official websites to check

• results.cbse.nic.in

• cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025: How to download?

Go to the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

Route to the link to the 'CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025'.

It will navigate you to the login page.

Fill in your roll number, school number, centre number, and admit card ID.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025 will display on the screen.

Download and save CBSE Class 10th and 12th results 2025 for later reference.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025: How to check via SMS?

• Open the SMS app on your phone.

• Type the message: CBSE10 (Example: CBSE10 1234567 01/01/2010 654321 789012)

• Forward this SMS to 7738299899.

You will get your result as an SMS on the same number once it is processed.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th results 2025: Details mentioned

• Name of the candidate

• Qualifying Status

• Total Marks

• Roll Number

• Subject-wise Marks

• Grade

• CGPA.

CBSE board result 2025: What's next?

Students must receive at least 33% in each subject and overall to pass the CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams. Those who are only a little bit short may get grace marks. Compartment exams are the result of failing to achieve the necessary pass percentage in one or two subjects. The exam cycle must be repeated if there are more failures.