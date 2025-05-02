BSE Odisha 10th Result 2025: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is due to declare the Odisha BSE Result 2025 for Class 10 students today, May 2, at 4 pm. The results will be made public on the official websites at bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

The board will release the results of the Madhayama Examination 2025 and the State Open School Certificate Examination 2025 (First) in addition to the Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) results.

Over 5.22 lakh students took the Odisha class 10th exam in 3,133 locations throughout the state. It took place from February 21, 2025, to March 6, 2025.

Odisha Matric Board Result 2025 Time?

As per the Board, the Odisha matric results will be made public today at 4 PM. The results will also be available on the website www.bseodisha.ac.in starting at 6 PM.

Odisha 10th Result 2025: How to check online?

• Go to the official website at orissaresults.nic.in

• Press on “Annual Examination Result 2025”

• Fill in your roll number and date of birth (dd/mm/yyyy format)

• Check and download your marksheet

Take a printout for later reference.

Odisha Result 2025: How to check via SMS?

In the next step, the results will also be available by SMS if internet access is not available. "Enter OR10 and send an SMS to 5676750 to get the results."

BSE Odisha Result 2025: Details mentioned

The following details are a list of the Odisha 10th result 2025. The data on the Odisha 10th result 2025 must be verified by the students.

• Exam Roll Number

• Date of Birth

• Total mark

• School Name

• Qualifying status

• Subjects

• Name of candidate