Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025 released today at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025 released today at karresults.nic.in

The KSEAB has released the SSLC Class 10th results 2025 through the official website at 11.30 am. Students can access the results at 12.30 pm using their login credentials

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Karnataka SSLC results 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) released the Class 10 SSLC-1 board examination results on May 2, 2025, at 11:30 am, at the KSEAB office in Bengaluru.
 
Students can access their Karnataka SSLC Results 2025 online from 12:30 PM onwards through the official websites - karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in using their login credentials.
 
The board conducted Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate exams 2025 between March 21 and April 4 across 2,818 centres in the state.
 
A total of 8,96,447 students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exams 2025 this year, including 4,61,563 boys and 4,34,884 girls. The board deployed 65,000 assessors at 240 evaluation centres for smooth and timely evaluation.
 

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board announced the Class 10 SSLC-1 board examination results today, May 2, 2025, at 11:30 am, and students can check their scores online at 12:30 pm. 
The examination result will also be forwarded to the student’s registered mobile number through SMS today after 12.30 PM.

This year, the pass percentage is 62.34 per cent, which is 9 per cent  higher than last year. The pass percentage is overall including freshers , repeaters , and private candidates. However, freshers recorded a pass percentage of 66.14 per cent. 

This year, 22 students scored 625/625, out of which two students are from government school.

How to check and download Karnataka SSLC results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Karnataka SSLC results 2025:
  • Visit the official websites: kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in
  • On the home page, check for the Karnataka SSLC Result 2025.
  • Enter your login details, i.e., registration number and date of birth, in the required fields.
  • Your results will be displayed on the screen.
  • Students can download and print out their marksheet for future use.

Here are the official websites to check Karnataka SSLC results 2025:
  • kseab.karnataka.gov.in
  • karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2025: Minimum passing marks

Due to low pass percentage, the board has enhanced the normalisation by increasing the grade marks from 10% to 20%, which resulted in a pass percentage of 73%. The board has also reduced the qualifying marks for the Karnataka SSLC exam from 35% to 25%.

Topics : Karnataka board exams Board results

First Published: May 02 2025 | 11:26 AM IST

