SSC GD Result 2025: The General Duty (GD) constable results are anticipated to be released shortly by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Candidates will be able to view the results on the commission's official website at ssc.gov.in, once they are released. Along with the cut-off scores and merit list, the GD result will be declared.

The goal of the SSC GD 2025 exam is to fill 53,690 positions in a variety of paramilitary forces, including as the Special Security Force (SSF), Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD), Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy), and Central Armed Police services (CAPF). Cut-off scores and merit lists will have their own PDF download URLs for the SSC GD result 2025.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Steps to check the result?

• Go to the official website of the commission at ssc.gov.in.

• Press on the SSC GD Result.

• Your result, cut-off marks and merit list will be showcased on the screen.

• View and download your result for later reference.

SSC GD Merit List 2025: Details mentioned

The normalized scores from the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) are used to create the SSC GD Constable 2025 merit list. The following information will be included in the SSC GD Merit List 2025, which will be released in PDF format:

• Candidate's Name and Roll Number

• Category Code

• Force Allocation

• State/UT-wise Cut-off Marks

• Gender-wise Cut-off Marks.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: What's next?

After passing the SSC GD exam, candidates move on to the next level, where they will take the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Exam details

A national recruitment examination administered in a Computer-Based Exam (CBE) format at many locations around India is the SSC GD Constable exam. The exam took place from February 4 to February 25, 2025, and on March 4, 2025, the preliminary answer key was made public.

The written test, the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST), and a medical examination are the three main steps in the SSC GD Constable selection process. Those who pass the written exam will move to the PET/PST phase.