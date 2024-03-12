Home / Education / News / Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: Where and how to check BSEB Inter results

Bihar Board may soon announce the results of class 10th and 12th exam (2024). Although the board has not yet given any official information, but the results are expected to be out before Holi

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
The Bihar School Education Board 2024 10th and 12th exams are over. This year also the Bihar Board exams were completed first. The class 12th results will be declared by the board on the official site at secondary.biharboardonline.com (BSEB 12th Result 2024). The data will be provided on the social media accounts of Bihar Board and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 
From the previous few years, the Bihar Board result has been announced first. The trend is expected to remain the same this year. The board is making arrangements for announcing Bihar Board Result 2024. The 12th topper verification cycle will begin from March 12, 2024. After this, 12th Board Result will be uploaded on the official site of BSEB at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: How to check?
Data about the declaration of Bihar Board 12th result will be accessible via social media and on the official site of Bihar Board at biharboardonline.com (BSEB Intermediate Result 2024). 
When Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2024 is announced, you can take a look at it on secondary.biharboardonline.com. If the Bihar Board site crashes, students will likewise be given the choice to take a look at the results through SMS.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: Marking scheme
To pass the Bihar Board twelfth exam, it is necessary to score somewhere around 33% marks in each subject (Bihar Board 12th Minimum Marks). If the marks are less than this, the student will be pronounced as failed. 

After this, you can get the 12th certificate simply by passing through the supplementary tests. After Bihar Board 12th Result 2024, BSEB will declare Bihar Board 10th Result 2024 (BSEB tenth Result 2024).

Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: Result in March
Bihar Board 12th Result will be pronounced in March itself. As per different media reports, Bihar Board 12th result can be announced on March 19 or 20, 2024. This implies that students can check their outcomes before the Holi holidays. As of now, the board has not given any report on the result date, however, as indicated by the topper verification plan, it is believed that Bihar Board result will be announced before Holi 2024.


First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

